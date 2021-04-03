Normal West overcomes Quincy Notre Dame

Levi Hess tossed three touchdown passes and the Normal West High School football team's defense was stout Saturday as the Wildcats earned a 20-9 Big 12 Conference victory over Quincy Notre Dame at Normal.

Both teams are 2-1.

"It was a hard-fought game. Quincy Notre Dame is big up front and physical. They gave us a lot of problems from an offensive perspective," West coach Nathan Fincham said. "Our defense did their thing. they were in attack mode the whole game and had their offense on its heels.

"Our defense put us in a lot of good spots offensively we were able to take advantage of. "

Hess threw scoring passes of 34 and 51 yards to Davonte Crawford and 14 yards to Corey Walker.

The Raiders scored on a 22-yard Ethan Berioza field goal and a Grant Hyer fumble return for a touchdown.

GCMS 40, El Paso-Gridley 7: Isaiah Chatman rushed for touchdowns of 6, 59 and 1 yards and Aidan Laughery ran for scores of 6 and 40 yards to help GCMS improve to 1-2 in Heart of Illinois Conference play at El Paso.

Laughery finished with 113 yards on the ground and Chatman 104. Falcons quarterback Ty Harden complete 2 of 4 for 110 yards, including a 33 yards touchdown pass to Nathan Kallel.