Pantagraph all-star baseball, softball games canceled

Area baseball player Teron Fairchild of El Paso-Gridley, left, is welcomed onto the field during introductions for the 63rd Annual Pantagraph All-Star Game.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Surrounded by teammates, Jess Jacobs, left, and Jaxynn Dyson, right, Intercity Most Valuable Player Mikayla Fairfield, center, receives congratulations following the 26th Annual Pantagraph High School All-Star Softball Game.
BLOOMINGTON — There were no high school spring sports in Illinois this year. There won't be Pantagraph All-Star baseball and softball games, either.
The All-Star games have been canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it was announced Tuesday.
The All-Star Baseball Game, which began in 1957 at Illinois State's McCormick Field, was supposed to be played June 14 at the Corn Crib in Normal. The All-Star Softball Game started in 1994 at Bloomington's O'Neil Park and was set for June 15 at Champion Fields in Normal.
The games are an annual showcase of Intercity and Area senior talent. Rosters are selected by the Pantagraph sports staff from nominations submitted by coaches.
The Bloomington Normal Baseball Association and Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association help run the games.
The Intercity took a 5-4 victory over the Area in the All-Star Baseball Game last year to increase its series lead to 38-25.
It was also the Intercity winning last year's All-Star Softball Game, 12-1. That gave the Intercity a 13-12 series advantage.
PHOTOS: 62nd annual Pantagraph All-Star Baseball Game
