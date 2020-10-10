Prep report 10/11/20: NCHS, BHS share Big 12 girls tennis title

Normal Community and Bloomington high school each scored 82 points to share the title in the Big 12 Conference Girls Tennis Tournament concluded Saturday at various Bloomington-Normal Courts.

Danville finished third with 74 points, while Normal West was next with 67.

Leading the way for NCHS were freshmen Kruthi Sudhir and Anna Mayes. Sudhir earned the No. 1 singles crown with a 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 win over West's Madeline Gentry, while Mayes took No. 2 by beating BHS' Gabby Runyan, 6-0, 6-1.

Sudhir and Mayes teamed up at No. 1 doubles and downed BHS' Mariel and Gabby Runyan, 6-1, 6-4.

BHS got singles titles from Malia Moss (No. 3) and Olivia Bell (No. 4). NCHS' Isabelle McCormick downed BHS' Kaitylyn Stuart in the No. 6 championship match. The Raiders' Oviya Panneerselvarn was runner-up at No. 5.

NCHS' Meg Moser and McCormick took the No. 3 doubles crown, while the Iron's Varsha Naraharasetty and Raji More were runner-up at No. 2 doubles.

Olympia runs to title: Olympia cruised to the boys title in the Illini Prairie Conference Cross Country Meet at St. Joseph, while the Spartan girls finished third.