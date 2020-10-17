Prep report 10/18/20: Singles champ Mariel Runyan helps BHS gain 1A sectional tennis title

CROSS COUNTRY

West boys, NCHS girls triumph: Normal West took the boys title while Normal Community captured the girls crown in the Big 12 Conference Meet at Detwiller Park in Peoria.

Luke Reinhart raced 16 minutes, 5.4 seconds to win the boys race and help West edge Peoria Notre Dame for the title. The Wildcats had 38 points with the Irish closely following at 40. Bloomington was fourth (118) and Normal Community sixth (150).

West also had Greyson Talaski (16:14.2) and Harrison Taylor (16:18.9) place fifth and sixth, respectively. Merdi Ilonga of Bloomington (16:39.0) took 10th. NCHS was led by Andrew Svov in 11th (16:41.1).

Freshman sensation Ali Ince won the girls race in 17:22.3 to pace NCHS to 30 points, with Notre Dame next at 54. Bloomington placed third (91) and West fourth (93).

BHS' Kaitlin Skeate was second (17:33.2). NCHS also had three other runners in the top 10 — Lauren Sanderson (fourth, 18:38.2), Olivia Hartke (fifth, 18:52.8) and Liberty Harmon (ninth, 19:18.3).

West's Addysen Clark placed seventh (19:05.2).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.