Prep report 10/18/20: Singles champ Mariel Runyan helps BHS gain 1A sectional tennis title

Sophomore Mariel Runyan captured the singles title for the second straight year in leading the Bloomington High School girls tennis team to the Class 1A Central Catholic Sectional crown at McGraw Courts on Saturday.
The Raiders scored 22 points, followed by Washington (12) and University High (10).
Runyan downed Washington's Alli Schellenberg, 6-2, 6-2, in the singles finals. Her sister, BHS freshman Gabby Runyan, took third.
U High's Brooke Martin and Maggie Kraft defeated Morton's Maggie Sullivan and Ilyse Knepp 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, to take the doubles title. BHS' Malia Moss and Olivia Bell beat teammates Oviya Panneerselvam and Kaitlyn Stuart for third.
Gentry wins, NCHS second at Pekin: Normal West junior Madeline Gentry defeated Normal Community freshman Kruthi Sudhir, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, in the singles championship match at the Pekin Sectional.
NCHS totaled 13 points for second place. Moline was the team champion at 16 points, while Normal West tied for fourth with eight.
Anna Mayes of NCHS took the singles third-place match, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4, over Moline's Monika Birski.
The doubles title match saw Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson of Moline defeat Champaign Centennial's Aviv Sagiv and Leah Luchinski, 6-1, 7-5.
CROSS COUNTRY
West boys, NCHS girls triumph: Normal West took the boys title while Normal Community captured the girls crown in the Big 12 Conference Meet at Detwiller Park in Peoria.
Luke Reinhart raced 16 minutes, 5.4 seconds to win the boys race and help West edge Peoria Notre Dame for the title. The Wildcats had 38 points with the Irish closely following at 40. Bloomington was fourth (118) and Normal Community sixth (150).
West also had Greyson Talaski (16:14.2) and Harrison Taylor (16:18.9) place fifth and sixth, respectively. Merdi Ilonga of Bloomington (16:39.0) took 10th. NCHS was led by Andrew Svov in 11th (16:41.1).
Freshman sensation Ali Ince won the girls race in 17:22.3 to pace NCHS to 30 points, with Notre Dame next at 54. Bloomington placed third (91) and West fourth (93).
BHS' Kaitlin Skeate was second (17:33.2). NCHS also had three other runners in the top 10 — Lauren Sanderson (fourth, 18:38.2), Olivia Hartke (fifth, 18:52.8) and Liberty Harmon (ninth, 19:18.3).
West's Addysen Clark placed seventh (19:05.2).
