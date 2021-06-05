Prep report: Central Catholic, Normal Community earn sectional tennis titles

Central Catholic High School advanced five boys tennis players to next week's State Tournament on Saturday while winning the Class 1A Bloomington Sectional.

The Saints scored 17 points to outdistance Mount Zion in second place with 14. Bloomington tied with Maroa-Forsyth for third with 10 points.

BHS' Ian Turnbull was the singles champion with Central Catholic's Trey Tattini second.

The top four placers in singles and doubles earn State Tournament berths.

Francis Velasco and Lane Fehrenbacher of Mount Zion were the doubles champions.

The Central Catholic duos of Noah Clark-Dylan Haddox and Gavin Young-Patrick Costigan took third and fourth, respectively.

NCHS wins in 2A: Normal Community won its own Class 2A Sectional behind doubles champions Ryan Broach and Reed Stoewer.

The Ironmen totaled 21 points with University High in second at 16. Normal West tied for sixth with four points.

Abhay Hiredesai of U High was the singles champion with second place Nicholas Bruha of NCHS and third place Kerry Tilford of NCHS also advancing to state.

Finishing second in doubles as the U High duo of Nihar Mothikuru and Yajath Narra.

Lacrosse

B-N team ends season: The Bloomington-Normal boys lacrosse team finished its first season at 5-8 with a 16-4 loss to Providence.

B-N goals were scored by Daniel Ferrier, Aiden Blumenshine, Alec Freeman and Caden Carmichael.

