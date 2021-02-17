Prep report for 02/18/21: Normal Community girls improve to 4-0

The Normal Community High School girls basketball team improved to 4-0 on Wednesday with a 53-19 Big 12 Conference home victory over Urbana.
The Iron (3-0 in the Big 12) were led by the 14 points and six rebounds of Ivie Juarez. Karleigh Creasey added eight points.
NCHS scored the game's first 20 points and led 25-3 after one quarter.
"We did a great job of running the floor and played very unselfishly. Ivie Juarez is playing extremely hard and finding so many ways to help our team," Iron coach Dave Feeney said. "Karleigh Creasey, Madison Feeney and Sophie Feeney did a great job of getting their eyes up to reward our posts for sprinting. Bri Matthews again gave us great energy off the bench."
Ridgeview 38, Heyworth 22: Peyton Rinkenberger topped Ridgeview (3-3) with 15 points and six rebounds in a Heart of Illinois Conference triumph over Heyworth at Colfax.
Paige Ruppert had nine points for Heyworth (1-5).
Clinton 59, Fisher 20: Mallory Cyrulik's 28 points and 13 from Kaitlyn Rauch sparked Clinton (6-1) to a home nonconference victory.
Dwight 40, Clifton Central 39: Kayla Kodat's 19 points and 10 Nellie Rieke rebounds lifted Dwight to a home win.
Boys
University High 62, Springfield Southeast 60, OT: U High erased a 13-point third-quarter deficit and prevailed in overtime at U High Gymnasium.
A Justin Johnson basket off a Brandon Merritt assist at the buzzer of regulation forced overtime. DJ Starr's 3-pointer got the Pioneers off to a fast start in the extra period.
Starr led U High with 22 points and six rebounds. Merritt had five steals.
Roanoke-Benson 43, Seneca 22: Luke Braman paced Roanoke-Benson with 16 points, Joel Weber added 12 and James Early grabbed 10 rebounds in the Rockets' win.
Heyworth 61, Ridgeview 50: Gavin Hicklin and Ian Ohler contributed 16 points each as Heyworth prevailed in HOIC action.
Connor Moore added 12 for the Hornets. Elijah Beitz had 15 points and Reece Ramirez 10 for Ridgeview.
Chillicothe IVC 61, El Paso-Gridley 56: Asa Smith registered 25 points and nine rebounds and Luke Ihlenfeldt chipped in 15 points in an EPG (3-3) home nonconference loss.
