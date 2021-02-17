Prep report for 02/18/21: Normal Community girls improve to 4-0

The Normal Community High School girls basketball team improved to 4-0 on Wednesday with a 53-19 Big 12 Conference home victory over Urbana.

The Iron (3-0 in the Big 12) were led by the 14 points and six rebounds of Ivie Juarez. Karleigh Creasey added eight points.

NCHS scored the game's first 20 points and led 25-3 after one quarter.

"We did a great job of running the floor and played very unselfishly. Ivie Juarez is playing extremely hard and finding so many ways to help our team," Iron coach Dave Feeney said. "Karleigh Creasey, Madison Feeney and Sophie Feeney did a great job of getting their eyes up to reward our posts for sprinting. Bri Matthews again gave us great energy off the bench."

Ridgeview 38, Heyworth 22: Peyton Rinkenberger topped Ridgeview (3-3) with 15 points and six rebounds in a Heart of Illinois Conference triumph over Heyworth at Colfax.

Paige Ruppert had nine points for Heyworth (1-5).

Clinton 59, Fisher 20: Mallory Cyrulik's 28 points and 13 from Kaitlyn Rauch sparked Clinton (6-1) to a home nonconference victory.