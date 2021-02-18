Prep report for 02/19/21: Central Catholic girls basketball topples Olympia

Randall also hauled down 11 rebounds and Lexi Weldon was credited with five assists for the Rockets.

LeRoy 38, Lexington 33: Tiffany Bargmann scored half her team's points with 19 in LeRoy's home win.

Tremont 61, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 30: Alli Fuller had 17 points, Abby Scott and Erin Pulliam 12 apiece and Grace Smalley 10 as Tremont moved to 6-0 with an HOIC victory at Mackinaw.

Megan Correll paced Dee-Mack with 10.

Lincoln 48, Mahomet-Seymour 38: Kloe Froebe scored 28 points in Lincoln's home win.

El Paso Gridley 35, Ridgeview 34: Madi Ehrhardt's basket handed El Paso-Gridley its first and only lead at 35-33 and the Titans held on for a HOIC win at Colfax.

Rebecca Orns had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for EPG (3-3, 3-3). Michaela Kelly added 10 points. Peyton Rinkenberger scored 11 points and Mackenzie Wesson and Morgan Donaldson each had 10 rebounds for Ridgeview (3-4, 3-4).

Boys

Prairie Central 80, Dwight 43: Illinois Wesleyan recruit Trey Bazzell totaled 27 points and seven rebounds as Prairie Central earned a nonconference win at Dwight.

Tyler Trachsel contributed 12 points off the bench and Cooper Palmore grabbed eight rebounds for the Hawks (3-1). Brandon Ceylor had 19 points and Isaac Telford 11 for Dwight (3-2).

