Prep report for 02/19/21: Central Catholic girls basketball topples Olympia

Katie Steinman amassed 23 points and handed out eight assists to help the Central Catholic High School girls basketball team overcome Olympia, 71-59, Thursday in Illini Prairie Conference action at Stanford.
Abby Cox added 17 points and Ella Larson contributed 10 points and nine rebounds as the Saints improved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Taylor Nowaskie scored 26 points and Abby Stine 11 for Olympia.
Fieldcrest 39, Tri-Valley 36: Carolyn Megow scored the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds left as Fieldcrest stayed perfect with a Heart of Illinois Conferece win at Minonk.
Ella Goodrich sparked Fieldcrest (7-0, 6-0) with 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Haley Carver added 10 points. Addison Ritchie led the Vikings (5-2, 5-2) with 10 points.
Heyworth 56, Fisher 24: Paige Ruppert's 26 points and Ava Longfellow's 16 propelled Heyworth to an HOIC victory.
Kalie Evans had 11 for Fisher.
Eureka 70, Flanagan-Cornell 28: Ellie Cahill's 23 points and 16 from Ashley Nohl keyed Eureka to a HOIC triumph at Flanagan.
Kourtney Harms had 11 points and Raegan Montello 10 for the Falcons.
Roanoke-Benson 44, Henry 31: Maddie Monge and Kaylea Randall recorded 12 points apiece as Roanoke-Benson improved to 4-1 in a Tri-County game at Roanoke.
Randall also hauled down 11 rebounds and Lexi Weldon was credited with five assists for the Rockets.
LeRoy 38, Lexington 33: Tiffany Bargmann scored half her team's points with 19 in LeRoy's home win.
Tremont 61, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 30: Alli Fuller had 17 points, Abby Scott and Erin Pulliam 12 apiece and Grace Smalley 10 as Tremont moved to 6-0 with an HOIC victory at Mackinaw.
Megan Correll paced Dee-Mack with 10.
Lincoln 48, Mahomet-Seymour 38: Kloe Froebe scored 28 points in Lincoln's home win.
El Paso Gridley 35, Ridgeview 34: Madi Ehrhardt's basket handed El Paso-Gridley its first and only lead at 35-33 and the Titans held on for a HOIC win at Colfax.
Rebecca Orns had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for EPG (3-3, 3-3). Michaela Kelly added 10 points. Peyton Rinkenberger scored 11 points and Mackenzie Wesson and Morgan Donaldson each had 10 rebounds for Ridgeview (3-4, 3-4).
Boys
Prairie Central 80, Dwight 43: Illinois Wesleyan recruit Trey Bazzell totaled 27 points and seven rebounds as Prairie Central earned a nonconference win at Dwight.
Tyler Trachsel contributed 12 points off the bench and Cooper Palmore grabbed eight rebounds for the Hawks (3-1). Brandon Ceylor had 19 points and Isaac Telford 11 for Dwight (3-2).