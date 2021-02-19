Prep report for Friday night: Bloomington girls run past Peoria Manual

The Bloomington High School girls basketball team sped out to a 26-10 lead entering halftime and cruised to a 56-31 Big 12 Conference victory Friday at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.
Marissa Hilt topped the Purple Raiders (2-1) with 17 points and 18 rebounds, Katie Barger had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Marley Davis scored 12 on four 3-pointers.
“We came out real flat and had no energy. We are happy to come away with a win but got to get the girls to be willing to play hard and play for the team," BHS coach Austin Myers said. "We challenged Katie Barger at halftime to take over the game like she is capable of. I'm very proud of the way she responded.”
Tamaya Mack led all scorers with 24 for Manual.
University High 37, Jacksonville 17: Alexis Noonan topped the Pioneers with 12 points and Kassidy Patton had eight in U High's Central State Eight victory at Normal.
Boys
Central Catholic 68, Olympia 36: JT Welch scored 17 points and Drew Hinderer 12 as Central Catholic claimed an Illini Prairie victory at Cvengros Gymnasium.
Ethan Davis led Olympia with 10 points.
University High 52, Jacksonville 38: DJ Starr topped the Pioneers (6-2, 2-2) with 17 points and Justin Johnson grabbed eight rebounds in a victory at Jacksonville.
“It was a good, hard-fought road win in the Central State Eight," U High coach Andrew McDowell said.
Eureka 63, Flanagan-Cornell 47: Eureka improved to 7-0 with an HOIC win at Flanagan.
Trevor Heffren paced the Hornets with 19 points, Aden Sears had 12, Nathaniel Leman 11 and Tyler Heffren grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
The Falcons received 13 points from William Weber and 11 each from Tyler Pfaff and JD Ruddy.
Fieldcrest 56, Tri-Valley 36: Jaxon Cusac-McKay's 21 points helped Fieldcrest to an HOIC victory at Minonk.
Cory Land added 16 points for the Knights. Leading the way for Tri-Valley were Sam Anderson and TJ Norman with eight points each.
Roanoke-Benson 63, Henry 18: Roanoke-Benson blasted Henry behind 28 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks from Luke Braman. James Early added 10 points.
The Rockets hiked their records to 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the Tri-County.
El Paso-Gridley 56, Ridgeview 47: Asa Smith's 19 points and Luke Ihlenfeldt's 17 keyed EPG past Ridgeview for an HOIC decision.
Jake Funk had a team-high 10 rebounds for the Titans (4-3, 4-2). Cam Kelly led Mustangs with 14 points and Reece Ramirez had 11.
LeRoy 62, Lexington 59: Nate Perry scored 22 points and Mason Buckles 14 in LeRoy's home HOIC victory.
Ben Peacock paced all scorers with 32 for Lexington and Kaden Tolan had 10.
Heyworth 83, Fisher 47: Heyworth received a combined 55 points from Tazden Eller (19), Connor Moore (19) and Gavin Hicklin (17) in an HOIC win over Fisher.
Carson Brozenec scored 19 points and Landen Stalter 12 for the Bunnies.
Prairie Central 67, Pontiac 39: Trey Bazzell led the Hawks with 17 points in an Illini Prairie triumph at Pontiac.
Dylan Bazzell and Cooper Palmore added nine points each for the Prairie Central. Palmore also had nine rebounds. Kodi Davis had 11 points for Pontiac.
Mahomet-Seymour 60, Lincoln 55: Dylan Singleton totaled 23 points and Brody Whiteman 15 for Lincoln in a home loss to Mahomet-Seymour.
Argenta-Oreana 46, Blue Ridge 33: Victor Reynolds had 10 points for Blue Ridge in a home defeat.
Midland 51, Woodland 36: Sean Bundy scored 19 for Woodland in a loss at Varna.