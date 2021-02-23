Prep report: French sparks Bloomington to first win

Famious French finished with 23 points to help the Bloomington High School basketball team to its first win of the season, 71-42, over Urbana on Tuesday in Big 12 Conference action at Urbana.
Tamareyon Reynolds added 14 points and John Shuey 12 for the Purple Raiders (1-6).
"It was another great defensive effort," BHS coach Justin Walker said.
Normal Community 56, Peoria High 43: Zach Cleveland totaled 25 points and 10 rebounds for NCHS in a Big 12 win at Normal.
Trey Redd chipped in 12 points and eight assists for the Ironmen.
Central Catholic 49, Monticello 42: Sam Tallen tallied 13 points and nine rebounds as Central Catholic grabbed an Illini Prairie win at Monticello.
JT Welch chipped in 11 points and eight assists for the Saints (4-6, 4-0). Dylan Ginalick topped Monticello (5-2, 3-2) with 18 points.
Yorkville Christian 95, Normal West 82: Corey Walker's 28 points were not enough against Yorkville Christian at Yorkville.
Max Ziebarth added 18 points and Ja'Marcus Webb 10 for the Wildcats. Jaden Schutt, a junior with scholarship offers from several Big Ten Conference programs, led Yorkville Christian with 28.
Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, University High 44: Brandon Merritt led U High with 17 points in a Central State Eight loss at Normal.
Justin Johnson contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers, while Angelo Bernal also grabbed eight boards.
Calvary Christian 61, Greenview 31: Chayton Gearhart amassed 17 points and Isaac Gonzalez secured 11 rebounds as Calvary improved to 3-2 at Normal.
Eureka 63, Lexington 44: Trevor Heffren paced Eureka with 18 points in a Heart of Illinois triumph at Eureka.
Matt Martin chipped in 14 points and Tyler Heffren 11 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets. Lexington was led by Ben Peacock with 23 points and Carter Coffman with 11.
LeRoy 67, Ridgeview 35: LeRoy placed five scorers in double figures while defeating Ridgeview.
Nate Perry paced LeRoy with 18 points, Ty Egan had 11 and Max Buckles, Kam Givens and Logan Petersen had 10 apiece. Reece Ramirez put in 17 for Ridgeview.
IVC 68, Prairie Central 56: Trey Bazzell topped the Hawks with 24 points in a loss to Chillicothe IVC.
Roanoke-Benson 79, Midland 51: Luke Braman surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone with contributing 21 points and nine rebounds to a Rockets' win at Varna. Josh Fuecht added 20 points and 14 rebounds for the winners.
El Paso-Griffey 70, GCMS 34: Asa Smith scored 24 points for EPG (5-4, 5-4) and Luke Ihlenfeldt added 10. Seth Kollross led GCMS with eight.
Dwight 62, PBL 48: Brandon Ceylor registered 17 points and Isaac Telford 15 as Dwight prevailed over PBL at Dwight.
Tolono Unity 52, Olympia 43: Ethan Davis and Hunter Berges scored 13 points apiece for Olympia.
Heritage-Villa Grove 74, Blue Ridge 29: Victor Reynolds had 11 points for Blue Ridge in a losing cause.
Putnam County 42, Woodland 32: Phoenix Cooper scored 12 points and Sean Bundy 11 for Woodland in a defeat at Granville.
Cerro Gordo 90, Fisher 75: Carson Brozenec had 29 points and Landen Stalter 23 for Fisher.
Girls
Lincoln 61, Bloomington 34: Freshman Kloe Froebe poured in 36 points in Lincoln's win.
Marissa Hilt's 18 points were high for Bloomington.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 61, University High 34: Naomi Elliott scored 11 points for U High.