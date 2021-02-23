Prep report: French sparks Bloomington to first win

Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, University High 44: Brandon Merritt led U High with 17 points in a Central State Eight loss at Normal.

Justin Johnson contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers, while Angelo Bernal also grabbed eight boards.

Calvary Christian 61, Greenview 31: Chayton Gearhart amassed 17 points and Isaac Gonzalez secured 11 rebounds as Calvary improved to 3-2 at Normal.

Eureka 63, Lexington 44: Trevor Heffren paced Eureka with 18 points in a Heart of Illinois triumph at Eureka.

Matt Martin chipped in 14 points and Tyler Heffren 11 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets. Lexington was led by Ben Peacock with 23 points and Carter Coffman with 11.

LeRoy 67, Ridgeview 35: LeRoy placed five scorers in double figures while defeating Ridgeview.

Nate Perry paced LeRoy with 18 points, Ty Egan had 11 and Max Buckles, Kam Givens and Logan Petersen had 10 apiece. Reece Ramirez put in 17 for Ridgeview.

IVC 68, Prairie Central 56: Trey Bazzell topped the Hawks with 24 points in a loss to Chillicothe IVC.