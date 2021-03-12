Prep report from Friday: Normal Community boys and girls basketball teams win

Normal Community High School's boys and girls basketball teams posted semifinal victories in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Friday.

The Ironmen boys defeated Peoria, 39-34, and will face Champaign Centennial for the tournament title at Bloomington High School at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Trey Redd and Payton Weemer led NCHS (11-5) with 11 points each. Zach Cleveland contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Iron girls edged Peoria Notre Dame, 44-39, in overtime and meet Danville at 2 p.m. for the league title at BHS.

NCHS (10-2) was sparked by Ivie Juarez with 14 points and Mallory Oloffson with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

"Oloffson and Juarez played like absolute beasts, and our guards did a great job of taking care of the ball and hitting timely shots," Iron coach David Feeney said. "We had Juarez, Sophie Feeney, Madison Feeney and Oloffson hit pressure free throws to seal the victory.

"To be down eight going into the fourth quarter and rally to win, playing unreal defense again shows the mental toughness and championship character of this team."

