Prep report from Friday: Normal Community boys and girls basketball teams win

Normal Community High School's boys and girls basketball teams posted semifinal victories in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Friday.
The Ironmen boys defeated Peoria, 39-34, and will face Champaign Centennial for the tournament title at Bloomington High School at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Trey Redd and Payton Weemer led NCHS (11-5) with 11 points each. Zach Cleveland contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Iron girls edged Peoria Notre Dame, 44-39, in overtime and meet Danville at 2 p.m. for the league title at BHS.
NCHS (10-2) was sparked by Ivie Juarez with 14 points and Mallory Oloffson with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
"Oloffson and Juarez played like absolute beasts, and our guards did a great job of taking care of the ball and hitting timely shots," Iron coach David Feeney said. "We had Juarez, Sophie Feeney, Madison Feeney and Oloffson hit pressure free throws to seal the victory.
"To be down eight going into the fourth quarter and rally to win, playing unreal defense again shows the mental toughness and championship character of this team."
Boys basketball
U High 60, Jacksonville 39: DJ Starr recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as University High earned a Central State Eight Conference Tournament consolation bracket win at U High Gym.
Mason Funk added 11 points for the Pioneers while Ty Minor grabbed seven rebounds.
Lincoln 45, Taylorville 29: Lincoln boosted its record to 16-4 behind 22 points from Dylan Singleton and Landon Hullinger's 18 points and seven rebounds.
Olympia 68, Mount Pulaski 67: Olympia took the one-point win propelled by 24 points from Hunter Berges and 16 each from Luke Priebe and Ethan Davis.
Watseka 66, Dwight 56: Abe Rieke scored 22 points, Wyatt Thompson 15 and Brandon Ceylor 12 for Dwight in a defeat at Watseka.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Catholic 68, St. Bede 29: Katie Steinman scored her 1,000th career point as the Saints cruised to a nonconference victory at Cvengros Gymnasium.
Steinman paced Central Catholic (13-2) with 19 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. Natalia Garcia, Abby Cox and Abbey Davis each scored eight points while Ella Larson had four steals.
Olympia 69, Midwest Central 26: Balanced scoring carried Olympia to victory as Taylor Nowaskie finished with 16 points, Abbi Bode 14 and Casey Wissmiller 13.
BOYS SOCCER
Normal West 2, Kankakee 1: Goals from Victor Fuentes and Drew Rustman helped Normal West improve to 3-0 in a nonconference match at Kankakee.
Owen Senn made five saves for the Wildcats. Jacob Davis and Carter Bergeron were credited with assists.
Cornerstone Christian 2, Uni-High 0: James Scott's two goals in the second half paced Cornerstone Christian in its season opener at Bloomington.
Same Walker had three saves for the Cyclones in the East Central Illinois Conference match. Urbana Uni-High fell to 0-2 and 0-1.