Prep report from Monday: Walker's basket lifts Normal West past Central Catholic

Corey Walker's driving layup with two seconds left lifted the Normal West High School basketball team to a 69-68 victory over Central Catholic on Monday at Cvengros Gymnasium.
“Coach (Jason) Welch has a really hard-nosed team that can really shoot the ball," West coach Ed Hafermann said. "It was one of those games where the team with the ball at the end was going to win. We were fortunate to capitalize on our last possession right after they scored with nine seconds left in the game.”
A Western Michigan football recruit, Walker finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.
Ja'Marcus Webb chipped in 17 points, Max Ziebarth 15 points and eight rebounds and Jonathan Edmonson 11 points for the Wildcats.
All of Central Catholic's points came from five players in double figures. Casey Crowley led the Saints with 16 and was followed by Drew Hinderer (15), Sam Tallen (13), Jadyn Ellison (13) and JT Welch (11).
Girls
Central Catholic 54, Tolono Unity 36: Abbey Davis tied a Central Catholic school record with eight 3-pointers while scoring 24 points in the Saints' Illini Prairie Conference triumph at Tolono.
Davis also registered seven rebounds, four steals and four blocks as Central Catholic moved to 11-3 overall and 9-0 in league play.
Katie Steinman contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Saints. Ella Larson had eight rebounds and Sammi Shanks five steals.
University High 52, Decatur Eisenhower 32: Kassidy Patton's 15 points and eight rebounds sparked U High to a home victory in the Central State Eight Conference Tournament.
Alexis Noonan added nine points for the Pioneers on a trio of 3-pointers.
Clinton 67, Villa Grove 10: Kaitlyn Rauch helped Clinton improve to 12-2 with 19 points in a lopsided home win.
Mallory Cyurlik added 14 for the Maroons.
Blue Ridge 47, Argenta-Oreana 31: Blue Ridge received 17 points from Jaclyn Pearl and 16 from Jenna Mozingo in a victory at Argenta.
Lincoln 58, Mount Zion 38: Kloe Froebe scored 26 points as Lincoln was victorious at Mount Zion.
Iroquois West 52, Dwight 28: Nora Anderson had eight points and Nellie Rieke seven rebounds for Dwight in a Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament loss at Dwight.