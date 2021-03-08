Prep report from Monday: Walker's basket lifts Normal West past Central Catholic

Corey Walker's driving layup with two seconds left lifted the Normal West High School basketball team to a 69-68 victory over Central Catholic on Monday at Cvengros Gymnasium.

“Coach (Jason) Welch has a really hard-nosed team that can really shoot the ball," West coach Ed Hafermann said. "It was one of those games where the team with the ball at the end was going to win. We were fortunate to capitalize on our last possession right after they scored with nine seconds left in the game.”

A Western Michigan football recruit, Walker finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Ja'Marcus Webb chipped in 17 points, Max Ziebarth 15 points and eight rebounds and Jonathan Edmonson 11 points for the Wildcats.

All of Central Catholic's points came from five players in double figures. Casey Crowley led the Saints with 16 and was followed by Drew Hinderer (15), Sam Tallen (13), Jadyn Ellison (13) and JT Welch (11).

Girls

Central Catholic 54, Tolono Unity 36: Abbey Davis tied a Central Catholic school record with eight 3-pointers while scoring 24 points in the Saints' Illini Prairie Conference triumph at Tolono.