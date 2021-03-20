Prep report from Saturday: Normal Community downs Washington in volleyball

Lily Vale and Emma Buckner each had six kills as Normal Community picked up a 25-19, 25-15 nonconference volleyball win Saturday at Washington.

Isabelle McCormick had 14 digs and Sophie Feeney 15 assists for the Iron.

West falls: Morton handed Normal West a 25-21, 25-21 defeat in a nonconference match at Morton. Averie Hernandez led the Wildcats (1-2) with 10 kills while Sydney Sennett had 21 assists and two aces.

Lincoln downs BHS: Lincoln earned a 25-12, 25-12 victory over Bloomington in a nonconference match at Robert Frank Arena. McKinley Daniels had 14 assists for the Raiders (1-3), while Cece Carr had nine digs.

BOYS SOCCER

NCHS tie: Sam Blair scored on a free kick to help Normal Community tie host Morton in a nonconference match.

Spencer Fulton made three saves and Elijah Maze two for the Ironmen (3-0-2). NCHS outshot Morton, 8-5. The Potters are 2-0-1.

BHS 2, Central Catholic 0: Goals by Merdy Ilonga and Zane Thomas helped Bloomington down Central Catholic at Fred Carlton Field. Cameron Anderson had four saves for the Raiders (4-1).

