Prep report from Saturday: Normal Community soccer topples University High

Lia Ward, Ryann Anderson and Teagan Fahy scored goals Saturday to boost the Normal Community High School girls soccer team past University High, 3-1.
Reese Anderson had two assists and Ward one for the Iron (11-1). NCHS goalkeeper Maddie Johnson had three saves.
West rolls to win: Sophie Lampert recorded three goals and an assist to spark Normal West to a 6-0 decision over Limestone at Normal.
Riz Rutter, Carla Martinez and Kaitlyn Edwards also scored for the Wildcats (3-4-1). Paige Sprout was credited with two assists. Evelyn Rachel was the West goalkeeper and had two saves.
Central Catholic prevails: Madalyn Yaklich scored two goals and Maggie Ames and Sammie Shanks had one apiece in Central Catholic's 4-1 win over Decatur St. Teresa at Bloomington.
Stephanie Gump handed out two assists and Anna Morris one for the Saints (6-2). Goalkeeper Keastin Headley had eight saves.
Baseball
NCHS sweeps: Normal Community handled Champaign Centennial, 14-1 and 10-5, at Champaign to improve to 9-6 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
Nick Barlow was the winning hurler in game one. Eli Hensley had two hits and scored three runs, and Tanner Tompkins had two hits and two RBIs for the Ironmen. Clint Goodman and Jesse Courtney added two RBIs each.
Hensley had two hits and Mason Buzicky three RBIs in the nightcap for NCHS. Starter Bryant Henderson was the winning pitcher.
LeRoy moves to 10-2: Blake Roundtree drove in five runs, four on an inside the park grand slam, to help LeRoy past El Paso-Gridley, 13-1. Ian Johnson was the winning pitcher for the Panthers (10-2).
LACROSSE
B-N girls victorious: Mak Grisinger's seven goals sparked Bloomington-Normal to an 11-6 victory at Plainfield East. Sadie Newton, Izzy Salvati, Brenna Weitekamp and Rachel Wylie added goals for Bloomington-Normal (2-2).
Boys also win: The Bloomington-Normal boys lacrosse squad defeated O'Fallon, 12-6, as Alec Freeman topped the winners with three goals.
Cort Welch, Aiden Blumenshine and Caden Carmichael scored two apiece with Daniel Ferrier, David Ferrier and Miles Keeton adding one.