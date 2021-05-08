Prep report from Saturday: Normal Community soccer topples University High

Lia Ward, Ryann Anderson and Teagan Fahy scored goals Saturday to boost the Normal Community High School girls soccer team past University High, 3-1.

Reese Anderson had two assists and Ward one for the Iron (11-1). NCHS goalkeeper Maddie Johnson had three saves.

West rolls to win: Sophie Lampert recorded three goals and an assist to spark Normal West to a 6-0 decision over Limestone at Normal.

Riz Rutter, Carla Martinez and Kaitlyn Edwards also scored for the Wildcats (3-4-1). Paige Sprout was credited with two assists. Evelyn Rachel was the West goalkeeper and had two saves.

Central Catholic prevails: Madalyn Yaklich scored two goals and Maggie Ames and Sammie Shanks had one apiece in Central Catholic's 4-1 win over Decatur St. Teresa at Bloomington.

Stephanie Gump handed out two assists and Anna Morris one for the Saints (6-2). Goalkeeper Keastin Headley had eight saves.

Baseball

NCHS sweeps: Normal Community handled Champaign Centennial, 14-1 and 10-5, at Champaign to improve to 9-6 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.