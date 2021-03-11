Prep report from Thursday: Central Catholic girls finish perfect Illini Prairie Conference basketball season

Seniors Katie Steinman and Abby Cox scored 15 points each as Central Catholic High School clinched its third Illini Prairie Conference girls basketball title in the last four years with a 51-39 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday at Cvengros Gymnasium.
The Saints improved to 12-2 overall and 10-0 in the Illini Prairie. The nine seniors on Central's roster lost one conference game in four years.
Senior Ella Larson contributed seven rebounds and four steals for Central, while senior Abbey Davis had four steals and Steinman chipped in three assists.
Normal Community 46, Bloomington 41: NCHS defeated BHS in the Big 12 Conference Tournament at Normal.
Karleigh Creasey sparked the Iron with 18 points and nine rebounds. Sophie Feeney scored nine for NCHS. Marissa Hilt topped the Purple Raiders with 17.
"Our kids found a way to gut out a win. Bloomington played very tough. I give them credit," Iron coach David Feeney said. "But I also give our kids a lot of credit. Our young women were incredibly resilient. The game was very physical with both teams battling for every opportunity. Hilt played really well and was a challenging matchup. Creasey played big and made some tremendous plays."
Dwight 37, Momence 19: Kayla Kodat's 14 points, five steals and three assists helped host Dwight to a Senior Night victory in a Sangamon Valley Conference game.
Nellie Rieke and Nora Anderson each grabbed 11 rebounds for the Trojans.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NCHS 56, Urbana 37: Zach Cleveland contributed 28 points and 10 rebounds as Normal Community pulled away in the fourth quarter of a Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinal game at NCHS.
Tyler Dwinal grabbed eight rebounds while Trey Redd had six assists for the Ironmen (10-5), who led 36-32 after three quarters.
NCHS meets Peoria High at 8 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game at Normal West with Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central in the other semifinal.
SOCCER
Central Catholic 7, IVC 0: Jaylen Bischoff registered four goals and Joe Carter two as the Saints blanked IVC at Chillicothe.
Noah Clark had one goal for Central Catholic (2-0) and Brady Provost three assists. Goalkeeper David Broadbear was credited with two saves.
Normal West 2, Peoria Richwoods 1: Devin Beaty and Zach Bautista netted goals as West defeated Richwoods at Peoria.
Goalkeeper Owen Senn had 10 saves for the Wildcats (2-0).
NCHS 3, Urbana 3: Sam Blair scored two goals for Normal Community in a Big 12 Conference tie at Urbana.