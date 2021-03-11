Prep report from Thursday: Central Catholic girls finish perfect Illini Prairie Conference basketball season

Seniors Katie Steinman and Abby Cox scored 15 points each as Central Catholic High School clinched its third Illini Prairie Conference girls basketball title in the last four years with a 51-39 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday at Cvengros Gymnasium.

The Saints improved to 12-2 overall and 10-0 in the Illini Prairie. The nine seniors on Central's roster lost one conference game in four years.

Senior Ella Larson contributed seven rebounds and four steals for Central, while senior Abbey Davis had four steals and Steinman chipped in three assists.

Normal Community 46, Bloomington 41: NCHS defeated BHS in the Big 12 Conference Tournament at Normal.

Karleigh Creasey sparked the Iron with 18 points and nine rebounds. Sophie Feeney scored nine for NCHS. Marissa Hilt topped the Purple Raiders with 17.

"Our kids found a way to gut out a win. Bloomington played very tough. I give them credit," Iron coach David Feeney said. "But I also give our kids a lot of credit. Our young women were incredibly resilient. The game was very physical with both teams battling for every opportunity. Hilt played really well and was a challenging matchup. Creasey played big and made some tremendous plays."