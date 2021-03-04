Prep report from Thursday: Normal Community girls prevail over Bloomington

The Normal Community High School girls basketball team used a dominant second quarter to defeat Bloomington, 50-34, Thursday in Big 12 Conference play at Bloomington.

NCHS outscored BHS, 20-4, in the second quarter for a 32-18 halftime cushion.

Ivie Juarez led a balanced Iron attack with nine points. Karleigh Creasey and Lauren Hlava contributed eight each.

"After having to pause for two weeks, I am incredibly proud of how our kids battled and played," NCHS coach David Feeney said. "For us to find a way to win when we have not practiced or even seen each other in person for 14 days is a testament to our kids' perseverance."

Katie Barger totaled 14 points and seven steals for the Purple Raiders.

"It's hard to turn the ball over 30 times and win," BHS coach Austin Myers said. "My girls played hard. Katie Barger played a heck of a game."

Central Catholic 65, IVC 37: Central Catholic remained undefeated in the Illini Prairie at 8-0 and moved to 10-2 overall with a home victory over Chillicothe IVC.

Katie Steinman led four Saints in double figures with 16 points. Abbey Davis added 14 points, Abby Cox 13 and Natalia Garcia 10.