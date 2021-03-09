Prep report from Tuesday: JT Welch helps Central Catholic slip past Tolono Unity

JT Welch scored 14 points as Central Catholic downed Tolono Unity, 52-45, in an Illini Prairie Conference boys basketball game Tuesday at Cvengros Gymnasium.
Drew Hinderer contributed 10 points for the Saints (10-10), who led 24-17 at halftime.
Springfield 70, U High 55: University High fell in a Central State Eight Conference Tournament quarterfinal game at Springfield.
Luke Sauser led the Pioneers (10-5) with 12 points. DJ Starr had 10.
Prairie Central 52, St. Thomas More 43: Trey Bazzell had 21 points to become Prairie Central's all-time leading scorer with 1,389 in an Illini Prairie victory at Champaign.
Logan Good made four 3-pointers in the second half after Prairie Central trailed by six halftime and finished with 14 points.
IVC 86, Olympia 45: Hunter Berges scored 17 points to lead Olympia in an Illini Prairie Conference loss at Stanford.
Clinton Central 65, Dwight 62: Jeremy Kapper's 25 points paced Dwight in a Sangamon Valley Conference loss at Clifton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Normal West 55, Prairie Central 53: West returned from a two-week COVID-19 shutdown to win on Senior Night. The Wildcats (4-1) erased a 14-point third quarter deficit.
"The girls played with tremendous heart to claw back into the game," West coach Corey Ostling said. "It took us a while to shake the rust, but we came alive in the second half. I couldn't have been more proud."
Meg Williams paced the Wildcats with 22 points. Kayanna Jones contributed eight points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots and Jess O'Brien seven points and seven assists.
Prairie Central (8-5) was led by Chloe Sisco with 26 points, including 22 in the first half.
A-L-A-H 43, Clinton 35: Mallory Cyrulik scored 12 points for Clinton against visiting A-L-A-H (13-2). Kaitlyn Rauch had 11 points for the Maroons (12-3).
BOYS SOCCER
West 6, Peoria 1: Cayden Frank, Jacob Davis and Nick Cordero scored two goals each as Normal West opened with a Big 12 Conference win at home. Spencer Vincent had two assists for the Wildcats.
Central Catholic 9, Unity 0: Jaylen Bischoff scored four goals, three in the first half, as Central Catholic rolled to an opening win in an Illini Prairie Conference match at Tolono.
Brady Provost had two goals for the Saints while Noah Clark, Jacob Jongky and Daniel Morris tallied once each. Joshua Jongky had three assists.
U High 4, Jacksonville 0: University High outshot Jacksonville 20-1 and rolled to a Central State Eight Conference win in its opening match at Normal.
Levi Dale, Thomas Feely, Maison DePauw and Mason McClure scored for the Pioneers.
NCHS 3, Richwoods 1: Bradley Doellman's two goals sparked Normal Community to a Big 12 Conference win during its season opener at Normal.
Zach Holland scored NCHS' other goal. Elijah Maze had four saves and Spencer Fulton three for the Ironmen.