Prep report from Tuesday's action: Fieldcrest edges LeRoy; Cornerstone's Owens wins 500th

Jaxon Cusac-McKay scored 20 points as Fieldcrest High School downed LeRoy, 72-68, in a Heart of Illinois Conference boys basketball showdown Tuesday in Minonk.

Max Buckles scored 11 of his 28 points while Ty Egan had all of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for LeRoy, which trailed 54-42 going into the final period.

Noah Nordstrom added 17 points and Cory Land had 10 for Fieldcrest. LeRoy, which is tied for No. 5 in the Class 1A state poll, also received 13 points from Mason Buckles.

Both teams are 11-1 overall and tied for first in the HOIC at 10-1 with one conference game left. Fieldcrest entertains Deer Creek-Mackinaw and LeRoy hosts Fisher on Friday.

Cornerstone Christian 70, Deland-Weldon 33: Cornerstone Christian coach Rick Owens tallied his 500th career win as a head coach as Cornerstone claimed a victory.

Cornerstone improved its record to 7-0.

University High 43, Glenwood 35: U High balanced scoring featured 13 points from DJ Starr, 11 by Justin Johnson and 10 from Brandon Merritt in a Central State Eight victory at Chatham.