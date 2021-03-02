Prep report from Tuesday's action: Fieldcrest edges LeRoy; Cornerstone's Owens wins 500th

Jaxon Cusac-McKay scored 20 points as Fieldcrest High School downed LeRoy, 72-68, in a Heart of Illinois Conference boys basketball showdown Tuesday in Minonk.
Max Buckles scored 11 of his 28 points while Ty Egan had all of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for LeRoy, which trailed 54-42 going into the final period.
Noah Nordstrom added 17 points and Cory Land had 10 for Fieldcrest. LeRoy, which is tied for No. 5 in the Class 1A state poll, also received 13 points from Mason Buckles.
Both teams are 11-1 overall and tied for first in the HOIC at 10-1 with one conference game left. Fieldcrest entertains Deer Creek-Mackinaw and LeRoy hosts Fisher on Friday.
Cornerstone Christian 70, Deland-Weldon 33: Cornerstone Christian coach Rick Owens tallied his 500th career win as a head coach as Cornerstone claimed a victory.
Cornerstone improved its record to 7-0.
University High 43, Glenwood 35: U High balanced scoring featured 13 points from DJ Starr, 11 by Justin Johnson and 10 from Brandon Merritt in a Central State Eight victory at Chatham.
“It was a good bounce back win for us," Pioneers coach Andrew McDowell said. "I think this win gave us some momentum heading into the conference tournament next week.”
Central Catholic 73, Rantoul 51: JT Welch scored 23 points, Jadyn Ellison 17 and Sam Tallen 13 to boost Central Catholic to an Illini Prairie victory at Rantoul.
Peoria Notre Dame 73, Normal West 67: West played the No. 6-ranked team in Class 3A tight, but dropped a Big 12 game at Normal.
Max Ziebarth paced the Wildcats with 21 points, Corey Walker contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Jonathan Edmonson had 10 points.
Eureka 57, Dee-Mack 40: Trevor Heffren sank five 3-pointers and tallied 20 points to lift Eureka to an HOIC victory at Mackinaw. Matt Martin handed out eight assists for Eureka.
Nine of the 20 baskets were 3-pointers for the Hornets (9-2 HOIC). Lane Thomann paced Deer Creek-Mackinaw (8-2 HOIC) with 18 points and Johnathan Blumeyer added 10.
GCMS 88, Fisher 76: GCMS survived 36 points from Carson Brozenec to defeat Fisher at Gibson City.
Braden Roesch paced GCMS with 26 points and Ethan Garard had 17. Jake Cochran chipped in 14 for the Bunnies.
Prairie Central 67, Olympia 40: Rylie Vaughan led Prairie Central with 17 points, Cooper Palmore totaled 11 points and 15 rebounds and Trey Bazzell had 15 points and eight assists as the Hawks prevailed in Illini Prairie play at Stanford.
Ethan Davis paced Olympia with 16 points.
Ridgeview 72, Tremont 48: Led by 30 points from Reece Ramirez, Ridgeview placed four players in double figure scoring in an HOIC win.
Cam Kelly added 13, Sean Nunamaker 12 and Zachary Cavinder 10 for the Mustangs. David Smith's 14 points topped Tremont.
El Paso-Gridley 47, Tri-Valley 31: Luke Ihlenfeldt registered 14 points, Asa Smith 11 points and Jake Funk 15 rebounds for EPG (8-4, 8-3) in HOIC play at Downs.
TJ Norman led Tri-Valley (4-9, 3-9) with eight points.
Flanagan-Cornell 72, Serena 62: JD Ruddy scored 28 points and Tyler Pfaff 19 for the Falcons in a nonconference triumph.
Monticello 70, Pontiac 46: Michael Kuska had 12 points and Logan Barnett 10 for Pontiac in a losing cause at Monticello.
Girls
Eureka 57, Tremont 48: Ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, Eureka emerged victorious in a battle of HOIC unbeatens at Eureka.
Ellie Cahill topped the Hornets (12-0) with 25 points and Ella Ausmus chipped in 14. No. 8-ranked Tremont (11-1) got 22 points from Whitney Rumbold and 12 from Allie Fuller.