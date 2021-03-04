Prep report: Normal Community girls prevail over Bloomington

The Normal Community High School girls basketball team used a dominant second quarter to defeat Bloomington, 50-34, Thursday in Big 12 Conference play at Bloomington.
NCHS outscored BHS, 20-4, in the second quarter for a 32-18 halftime cushion.
Ivie Juarez led a balanced Iron attack with nine points. Karleigh Creasey and Lauren Hlava contributed eight each.
"After having to pause for two weeks, I am incredibly proud of how our kids battled and played," NCHS coach David Feeney said. "For us to find a way to win when we have not practiced or even seen each other in person for 14 days is a testament to our kids' perseverance."
Katie Barger totaled 14 points and seven steals for the Purple Raiders.
"It's hard to turn the ball over 30 times and win," BHS coach Austin Myers said. "My girls played hard. Katie Barger played a heck of a game."
Central Catholic 65, IVC 37: Central Catholic remained undefeated in the Illini Prairie at 8-0 and moved to 10-2 overall with a home victory over Chillicothe IVC.
Katie Steinman led four Saints in double figures with 16 points. Abbey Davis added 14 points, Abby Cox 13 and Natalia Garcia 10.
Ella Larson and Megan Becker grabbed a team-high five rebounds each for the Saints. Davis had four steals.
Eureka 59, Heyworth 26: Eureka, the No. 7-ranked team in Class 2A, wrapped up its fifth straight Heart of Illinois Conference championship with a home win over Heyworth.
Elle Zimmerman led the Hornets (13-0, 12-0) with 21 points and Ellie Cahill added 13. Heyworth was led by 12 from Paige Ruppert.
Fieldcrest 58, Dee-Mack 40: Fieldcrest wrapped up its season with an 11-2 overall record and a 10-2 HOIC mark after a triumph over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Minonk.
Ashlyn May had 19 points, six steals, six assists and six rebounds for the Knights. Haley Carver scored 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Addison Swadinsky paced the Chiefs with 18 points.
El Paso-Gridley 54, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 32: Jordyn Cannon compiled 18 points, seven steals and eight assists as EPG secured an HOIC victory at El Paso.
Michaela Kelly added 16 points for EPG (7-5, 7-5). Taylor Reed had 12 points and Kortney Harms 11 rebounds for FCW.
Tri-Valley 46, Ridgeview 37: Addison Ritchie and Lexi Ferrell scored 11 points apiece to help Tri-Valley prevail in HOIC action at Downs.
Peyton Rinkenberger had 10 points and Rylee Bottles nine for Ridgeview.
LeRoy 64, Fisher 44: Callie Warlow boosted LeRoy with 24 points and 13 rebounds in an HOIC win. Grace Loy added 16 points and Emerson Tarr 10 for the Panthers.
Kallie Evans' 17 points topped Fisher.
Tremont 80, GCMS 32: Tremont moved to 12-1 and 11-1 in the HOIC behind 27 points from Alli Fuller, 25 by Whitney Rumbold and 10 from Trinity Israel.
Skyler Funk led GCMS with nine.
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Olympia 47: Taylor Nowaskie had 20 points and Casey Wissmiller 10 in Olympia's narrow defeat.
Lincoln 49, Effingham 39:
Freshman Kloe Froebe's 26 points sparked Lincoln's home win.
Boys
Ridgeview 64, Calvary Christian 54: Sean Nunamaker scored 15 points, Cam Kelly 14, Zachary Cavinder 13 and Cale Hoffman 11 in Ridgeview's victory.
Calvary received 23 points from Chayton Gearhart and 11 from Matthew Wingate.
Heyworth 52, Deland-Weldon 22: Eli Dalhauser had 13 points, Kaden Mealey 11 and Jadyne Ballenger 10 as Heyworth was victorious.