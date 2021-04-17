Prep report: Normal Community volleyball registers three wins

The Normal Community High School volleyball team pushed its season record to 13-1 with wins over Pontiac, Pekin and LaSalle-Peru on Saturday at the Pekin Quad.
Lily Vale paced the Iron with 23 kills overall. Sophie Feeney was credited with 39 assists, Madison Feeney had 10 aces and Isabelle McCormick 22 digs.
Central Catholic triumphs: Central Catholic outlasted Prairie Central, 27-25, 25-17.
Abby Cox and Paige Peterson topped the Saints with seven kills apiece, Izzie Niepagen had four aces and Sierra Godsey 12 assists.
Normal West defeated: West (11-4) received 13 kills and eight digs from Averie Hernandez and 18 assists and eight digs from Sydney Sennett in a 25-15, 21-25, 25-18 loss at Moline.
Boys soccer
NCHS posts win: Normal Community finished its season at 11-2-2 with a 1-0 victory over Washington.
Softball
West splits pair: Normal West defeated East Peoria, 10-6, and dropped the nightcap, 8-7.
The Wildcats (2-1) received home runs from Emily Kobel and Ellie Freymann in the opener. Kobel, Landes Benedict and Katie Poehlman each had two hits and two RBIs in support of winning pitcher Rylee McGonigle.
Claire Post homered among her three hits in the second game for West and drove in four. Liz Marcotte added two hits.
U High, Charleston divide pair: Lauryn Blemler had four hits and three RBIs and Abby Knight contributed three hits as University High defeated Charleston, 12-5, in the first game of a twin bill at Charleston.
Charleston prevailed in the second game, 10-3.
Boys basketball
Welch, Bazzell unanimous: Central Catholic's JT Welch and Prairie Central's Trey Bazzell were unanimous selections to the first unit of the Illini Prairie Conference all-star team.
Area players making the second team were Sam Tallen and Jadyn Ellison of Central Catholic and Prairie Central's Rylie Vaughan.
Honorable mention picks included Drew Hinderer of Central Catholic, Olympia's Hunter Berges, Pontiac's Logan Barnett and Cooper Palmore of Prairie Central.
Girls basketball
Eight Area players honored: Eight Area players have been selected to the first team of the Big 12 Conference girls basketball all-star team.
Part of the first unit were Ivie Juarez, Karleigh Creasey, Mallory Oloffson and Sophia Feeney of Normal Community, Normal West's Megan Williams, Ashley Wilcox and Kayanna Jones and Bloomington's Marissa Hilt.