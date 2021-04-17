Prep report: Normal Community volleyball registers three wins

Claire Post homered among her three hits in the second game for West and drove in four. Liz Marcotte added two hits.

U High, Charleston divide pair: Lauryn Blemler had four hits and three RBIs and Abby Knight contributed three hits as University High defeated Charleston, 12-5, in the first game of a twin bill at Charleston.

Charleston prevailed in the second game, 10-3.

Boys basketball

Welch, Bazzell unanimous: Central Catholic's JT Welch and Prairie Central's Trey Bazzell were unanimous selections to the first unit of the Illini Prairie Conference all-star team.

Area players making the second team were Sam Tallen and Jadyn Ellison of Central Catholic and Prairie Central's Rylie Vaughan.

Honorable mention picks included Drew Hinderer of Central Catholic, Olympia's Hunter Berges, Pontiac's Logan Barnett and Cooper Palmore of Prairie Central.

Girls basketball

Eight Area players honored: Eight Area players have been selected to the first team of the Big 12 Conference girls basketball all-star team.