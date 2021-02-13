Prep report: Normal West 2nd, Normal Community 3rd at Iron Invitational swim meet

Kyle Pish won two events and was part of a first-place relay Saturday to help the Normal West High School boys swimming team to second place in the eight-team Iron Invitational.

Oswego was the team champion with 399 points. West had 344 points with Normal Community third at 290.

Pish touched first in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke and joined Josh Perry, Andrew Stimpert and Jackson Ahrens on the winning 200 freestyle relay unit.

Ahrens also bested the field in the 100 freestyle.

For NCHS, Christian Travis won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and Tyson Tucci was first in the 500 freestyle.

Boys basketball

NCHS 53, Urbana 33: Normal Community broke away from a halftime tie and held host Urbana to 12 second-half points to gain the Big 12 Conference win.

Zach Cleveland paced NCHS (3-3) with 21 points. Trey Redd added 11.

Eureka 94, Fisher 74: Three Eureka players reached 20 or more points in a Heart of Illinois Conference shootout at Fisher.