Prep report: Normal West 2nd, Normal Community 3rd at Iron Invitational swim meet

Kyle Pish won two events and was part of a first-place relay Saturday to help the Normal West High School boys swimming team to second place in the eight-team Iron Invitational.
Oswego was the team champion with 399 points. West had 344 points with Normal Community third at 290.
Pish touched first in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke and joined Josh Perry, Andrew Stimpert and Jackson Ahrens on the winning 200 freestyle relay unit.
Ahrens also bested the field in the 100 freestyle.
For NCHS, Christian Travis won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and Tyson Tucci was first in the 500 freestyle.
Boys basketball
NCHS 53, Urbana 33: Normal Community broke away from a halftime tie and held host Urbana to 12 second-half points to gain the Big 12 Conference win.
Zach Cleveland paced NCHS (3-3) with 21 points. Trey Redd added 11.
Eureka 94, Fisher 74: Three Eureka players reached 20 or more points in a Heart of Illinois Conference shootout at Fisher.
Trevor Heffren totaled 24 points and eight rebounds, Matt Martin 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists and Colby Blunier 20 points for the Hornets.
Carson Brozenec paced all scorers with 32 for Fisher. Jake Cochran had 18 and 13 rebounds.
Fieldcrest 72, GCMS 35: Noah Nordstrom's 16 points helped Fieldcrest to a HOIC win at Minonk. Jaxon Cusac-McKay added 12 points for the Knights. GCMS was led by Alex Minion with nine points.
Roanoke-Benson 38, Lowpoint-Washburn 28: Zeke Kearfott had 11 points and Luke Get 10 as Roanoke-Benson claimed a home win.
Seneca 50, Woodland 30: Sean Bundy scored 12 points for Woodland (1-4) in a loss at Seneca.
Girls basketball
University High 53, Olympia 44: Kayla Petersen's 15 points and 10 from Naomi Elliott 10 keyed U High past Olympia.
The Spartans, who led 25-19 at halftime, received 24 points from Taylor Nowaskie.
Central Catholic 61, Prairie Central 44: Katie Steinman and Abbey Davis paced Central Catholic (4-2, 3-0) with 14 points apiece in a home win over Prairie Central.
Abby Cox pulled down seven rebounds for the Saints, and Ella Larson contributed five steals and five assists.
Fieldcrest 50, GCMS 18: Haley Carver scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as Fieldcrest tripped GCMS at Minonk.
The Knights (5-0, 4-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference) also received 13 points and five steals from Ashlyn May and 10 points and nine steals with Ella Goodrich.
Tremont 57, Lexington 29: Alli Fuller paced five Turks with eight or more points with 12 in an HOIC triumph over Lexington at Tremont.
Lily Woith was Lexington high scorer with 12.
Lincoln 38, Mount Zion 22: Freshman Kloe Froebe had 23 points as Lincoln prevailed at home.
Eureka 60, Fisher 28: Ellie Cahill's 17 points and 12 from Liz Anderson boosted Eureka to an HOIC win at Fisher.
Kallie Evans led the Bunnies with seven.
El Paso-Gridley 42, Heyworth 26: Michaela Kelly's 26 points and seven rebounds sparked EPG (2-3, 2-3) to an HOIC win at Heyworth.
Paige Ruppert topped the Hornets (1-3, 1-3) with 18.
Tri-Valley 52, Flanagan-Cornell 13: Paige Fitzgerald paced Tri-Valley with 11 points in an HOIC win at Flanagan-Cornell.
Caitlin McCane, Addison Ritchie and Whitney Leipold had 10 each for the Vikings. Kortney Harms led the Falcons with six.
Clinton 61, Central A&M 40: Clinton junior Mallory Cyrulik scored 26 to reach the 1,000-point career milestone as the Maroons downed Central A&M at Mowequa.