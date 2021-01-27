Randy Sharer honored by Illinois Athletic Directors Association

"Randy Sharer became a sports reporter for The Pantagraph in 1981 and was instrumental in providing press coverage for interscholastic sporting events in the Bloomington/Normal and surrounding communities. As a sport reporter, Randy covered all sports, but he worked especially hard to ensure that the 'smaller' sports and these athletes received recognition by the print media. This was especially evident in the sports of track and field and cross country. Randy founded and organized The Pantagraph’s track and field “Honor Roll” meet for 25 years. The Honor Roll meet served to highlight top performers from all schools in the larger Bloomington/Normal area. Due in large part to his continued commitment to spotlight area cross country, this past fall, the annual Bloomington/Normal Intercity cross country meet was renamed in his honor as 'The Randy Sharer Intercity Cross Country Meet.' Randy researched and released stories on athletes and/or teams not just for outstanding performances, but also highlighted special milestones such as sibling or family connections, community service events, or when athletes and coaches displayed tremendous leadership and courage. As a reporter, Randy diligently contacted coaches, athletes and athletic directors for results, statistics and other critical details that made his articles and stories timely and accurate.