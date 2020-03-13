Saints' AD Hud Venerable: 'Never been through anything like this'

"I left the school today, all these teams were practicing and now we don't know when we'll see them again," Venerable said.

When it comes to athletes continuing to train on their own, Venerable said each athlete and their parents will have to make that choice.

"I don't know what they are going to do," said Venerable, who has made it clear to Saints in team sports such as softball and baseball that this is a non-contact period and they should not gather to train.

"We're hoping they'll just be with their families and probably be somewhat self-quarantined as much as you can expect high school kids (to do). Those high school kids, they'll be able to find other things to do, electronically probably. There are a lot of adults struggling right now without March Madness, myself included."

Anyone thinking that canceling school and sports is an overreaction should remember it's better to be safe than sorry, according to Venerable.