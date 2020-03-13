Saints' AD Hud Venerable: 'Never been through anything like this'

BLOOMINGTON — Even before the closure of all Illinois schools March 17-30 by Governor JB Pritzker on Friday over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Catholic High School announced it was suspending athletic contests indefinitely beginning Saturday.
"It's a non-contact period starting (Saturday) for us," said Hud Venerable, the Saints' athletic director.
Venerable is still trying to wrap his mind around the impact the coronavirus has had on the world.
"All of us have never been through anything like this," he said. "Usually the month of March is a great month for athletics with multiple sports. So to have no sports, for those of us who have been around them all of our lives, it's definitely quite a bit different than what we are used to.
"It's very alarming what is happening in the world. I hope we can get a handle on this."
The need for "social distancing" to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has reminded many how important sports are for bringing people together.
"I left the school today, all these teams were practicing and now we don't know when we'll see them again," Venerable said.
When it comes to athletes continuing to train on their own, Venerable said each athlete and their parents will have to make that choice.
"I don't know what they are going to do," said Venerable, who has made it clear to Saints in team sports such as softball and baseball that this is a non-contact period and they should not gather to train.
"We're hoping they'll just be with their families and probably be somewhat self-quarantined as much as you can expect high school kids (to do). Those high school kids, they'll be able to find other things to do, electronically probably. There are a lot of adults struggling right now without March Madness, myself included."
Anyone thinking that canceling school and sports is an overreaction should remember it's better to be safe than sorry, according to Venerable.
"I think you error on the side of caution," he said. "Without truly knowing a whole lot about this virus, you just have to make sure we're doing everything we can to look out for ourselves and protect our families and be safe.
"That's the message I gave my coaches today: be safe. Be safe where you're at. Be safe with your family. I know that's the message they'll convey to their kids."
Coaches often tell athletes to focus on things they can control, a saying Venerable seconded.
"Take the extra time you need to wash your hands," he said. "Don't touch your face and try to stay away from larger crowds. Just be really conscious of this until we can get some good news."
Venerable hopes the semester and spring sports can resume, but he knows there are no guarantees.
"As a high school athletic director, there is hope that this isn't permanent and it's just temporary and at some point we can reconvene and get the season going again and have a state series in May and June," he said. "But we don't know that for sure."
