Saturday's Prep Report: Normal Community, Bloomington divide baseball pair

The Normal West High School baseball team captured a 12-5 victory in the first game of a doubleheader at West on Saturday before Bloomington struck back with an 8-4 win in the nightcap.

West snapped a 5-5 tie with seven runs in the sixth inning of the opener. Eli Hensley and Tanner Topkins both had two hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats, while Joe Jefferson and winning pitcher Nick Barlow each drove in a pair.

Parker Gilmore and Cael Read had two RBIs each for BHS in game two. Matt Steers pitched four shutout innings, and Payton Evans notched his first save.

Central Catholic wins two: Central Catholic defeated Tri-Valley, 9-4 and 14-7, in nonconference action at McGraw Park.

Wes Carter pitched all seven innings and struck out 13 for the Saints in the first game. Nick Mardis paced the offense with three RBIs.

Casey Bennett picked up the pitching win in the nightcap. Mardis again knocked in three, and Patrick Mulcahey and Charlie Graham two apiece.

U High tops Olympia: University High led 10-1 after six innings and held on for a 10-7 triumph over Olympia.