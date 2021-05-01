Saturday's Prep Report: Normal Community, Bloomington divide baseball pair

The Normal West High School baseball team captured a 12-5 victory in the first game of a doubleheader at West on Saturday before Bloomington struck back with an 8-4 win in the nightcap.
West snapped a 5-5 tie with seven runs in the sixth inning of the opener. Eli Hensley and Tanner Topkins both had two hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats, while Joe Jefferson and winning pitcher Nick Barlow each drove in a pair.
Parker Gilmore and Cael Read had two RBIs each for BHS in game two. Matt Steers pitched four shutout innings, and Payton Evans notched his first save.
Central Catholic wins two: Central Catholic defeated Tri-Valley, 9-4 and 14-7, in nonconference action at McGraw Park.
Wes Carter pitched all seven innings and struck out 13 for the Saints in the first game. Nick Mardis paced the offense with three RBIs.
Casey Bennett picked up the pitching win in the nightcap. Mardis again knocked in three, and Patrick Mulcahey and Charlie Graham two apiece.
U High tops Olympia: University High led 10-1 after six innings and held on for a 10-7 triumph over Olympia.
The Pioneers (12-1) received three hits and three RBIs from Matt Armstrong, three hits from Daniel Mosele and two hits and two RBIs from Evan Jones.
Starter Trevor Young was the winning pitcher. Alexander Kindred drove in two for the Spartans.
Softball
West takes two: Normal West defeated Glenwood, 9-7 and 5-2, at Chatham to boost its record to 10-2.
Rylee McGonigle struck out 11 as the winning pitcher in the opener. Ellie Freymann homered, and Emily Kobel knocked in two runs.
Kenzie Fasig picked up the win in game two, and Gracie White finished for a save. Kacie Quick belted a two-run homer, Eden Pressburger had three hits and Jessie Trower had two RBIs.
McAllister masterpiece: Paige McAllister authored a no-hitter, struck out 12 and walked none as Tremont defeated Eureka, 4-0. Erin Pulliam led the Turks' offense with three hits, including a homer.
Simons twirls no-hitter: Shae Simons worked a five-inning no-hitter and struck out seven to propel Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell past Putnam County, 10-0.
Soccer
Saints girls win big: Central Catholic enjoyed a four-goal performance from Maggie Ames in a 7-0 victory over Peoria Christian at Peoria.
Sammie Shanks scored the other three goals for the Saints (3-1). Shanks and Ellen Brouillette had two assists apiece, and goalkeeper Keastin Hadley was credited with three saves.
NCHS claims pair of wins: Normal Community defeated Waukee, Iowa, 2-1 and Quincy 3-2 at Burlington, Iowa.
Ryann Anderson scored the Iron goal in regulation against Waukee before NCHS prevailed 5-4 in a shootout.
Addy Weyrauch scored twice and Hanah Crowder once against Quincy. Lia Ward gave out two assists, and goalkeeper Maddie Johnson had nine saves.
Lacrosse
Grisinger scores twice: Makenna Grisinger scored both Bloomington-Normal goals in a 27-2 loss to Lincoln-Way Central at Normal.