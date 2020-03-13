School cancellations are hard hit for Central Illinois student athletes

Wetzel wishes he had more control over his future.

“All I have is hope,” he said. “That’s the worst part of it for me is just the fact that there is nothing I can control out of this. I just have to hope that after all this passes and we come back, the outdoor season will function as normal.”

Wetzel and Kessinger plan to continue training.

“With school being closed, we’re not going to be able to meet officially,” Wetzel said. “Our coaches are planning to send me and a couple other seniors workout stuff. We’ll try to meet as an independent group and get the workouts done so we can stay in shape and be ready for outdoor (track) if it resumes.”

Kessinger said, “Right now, the main thing is training on your own and staying in the gym as much as I can. I think I’m going to meet with my teammates. I don’t think it will be a coach-run thing.”

Kessinger has friends at Normal West, which was supposed to play in the boys basketball Class 4A Pekin Sectional final on Friday, one of many canceled events.