School cancellations are hard hit for Central Illinois student athletes

BLOOMINGTON — The closure of all Illinois schools March 17-30 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday over concerns related to the COVIC-19 pandemic hit Pantagraph area high school athletes hard.
“I was supposed to have a meet tonight and I heard (at noon Thursday) it was canceled, and at first I was like ‘really?’” said Charlie Wetzel, a Normal West High School distance runner who has signed with Illinois State. “After that, all the college stuff started canceling. It’s just a lot of shock for me.”
Grant Kessinger, a junior who stars in track and football at Olympia High School, felt the same.
“For people my age, it’s heartbreaking,” Kessinger said, “spending all that time working on your sport and then you get the whole indoor track season canceled. You never really know if the (outdoor) track season is going to be canceled. It’s crazy and it’s sad. We’re all worried it might not continue for the rest of the year.”
If the whole year is lost, “I’m going to feel pretty upset,” Kessinger said. “Even with the community, you can tell a lot of people get bummed out because of (sports’ cancellations).”
Wetzel wishes he had more control over his future.
“All I have is hope,” he said. “That’s the worst part of it for me is just the fact that there is nothing I can control out of this. I just have to hope that after all this passes and we come back, the outdoor season will function as normal.”
Wetzel and Kessinger plan to continue training.
“With school being closed, we’re not going to be able to meet officially,” Wetzel said. “Our coaches are planning to send me and a couple other seniors workout stuff. We’ll try to meet as an independent group and get the workouts done so we can stay in shape and be ready for outdoor (track) if it resumes.”
Kessinger said, “Right now, the main thing is training on your own and staying in the gym as much as I can. I think I’m going to meet with my teammates. I don’t think it will be a coach-run thing.”
Kessinger has friends at Normal West, which was supposed to play in the boys basketball Class 4A Pekin Sectional final on Friday, one of many canceled events.
“It was devastating to them because they were going to make history,” he said.
Wetzel said the Wildcats, who won the recent Big 12 Conference Indoor Meet, are struggling to remain focused.
“It’s rough when you go stretches without having meets to really look forward to and to see how practice has been paying off,” he said. “If Intercity (April 28) or outdoor conference (May 13) is one of the first meets we have back, we’ll just have to be ready for it and see if we can win another title.”