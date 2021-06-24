Central's Mulcahey, Olympia pair on Illini Prairie Conference baseball first team

Central Catholic High School's Patrick Mulcahey and Olympia's Andrew Nichols and Ryan Cleinmark were first-team selections to the Illini Prairie Conference all-star baseball team.

Mulcahey and Nichols both were infield choices, while Cleinmark was picked in the outfielder. All three are seniors.

Olympia senior pitcher Ethan Davis and the Prairie Central duo of senior infielder Nate Reed and senior outfielder Lyndon Whitfill were second-team selections.

Those picked as honorable mention were sophomore pitcher Wes Carter, senior catcher David Broadbear and freshmen infielder Bennett Summers of Central Catholic; sophomore pitcher Logan Barnett, senior infielder Aaron Adcock, junior outfielder Colin Gould and freshman outfielder Michael Kluska of Pontiac; and senior catcher Hayden Stork and junior infielder Adam Swartzendruber of Olympia.

Big 12 boys soccer team

Normal Community put seven players on the all-Big 12 boys soccer first team.

The Ironmen were represented by junior Bradley Doellman and seniors Justin Bruso, Tyler Krawcyk, Trey Bixby, Sam Blair, Spencer Fulton and Isaac Olson.

Five Normal West players were named — senior Archimed Sabu; juniors Devin Beaty and Jacob Davis; and sophomores Owen Senn and Caden Frank. Bloomington representatives were junior Zane Thomas and seniors Selman Aydogdu, Merdi Ilonga and Cristian Almanza.

Honorable mention went to West sophomores Zach Bautista and Spencer Vincent; BHS seniors Miles Keeton and Felipe Ortega; and senior Justin Jacobs and sophomore Ulises Castaneda of NCHS.

Goalkeepers Senn and Fulton also were named honorable mention to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team.

Senn and Fulton were on the All-Sectional Team along with midfielder Doellman; forward Ilonga; Sabu; Central Catholic freshman forward Joe Carter; Olympia senior forward Justin Siebert; and Roanoke-Benson/Eureka junior forward Bradley Bachman.

Area players earning all-sectional honorable mention were Aydogdu, Bruso, Davis, Cornerstone Christian's Jakson Baber, Jaylen Bischoff of Central Catholic, Roanoke-Benson/Eureka's Michael Rasmuson and Dylan Smith of Olympia.

