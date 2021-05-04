 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olympia's Siebert, four Saints on all-Illini Prairie first team in boys soccer
0 comments

Olympia's Siebert, four Saints on all-Illini Prairie first team in boys soccer

{{featured_button_text}}
Prep sports graphic

Olympia High School senior Justin Siebert was a unanimous selection while Central Catholic put four players on the all-Illini Prairie Conference boys soccer first team, it was announced Tuesday.

Central Catholic sophomore Jaylen Bischoff was joined by freshman teammates Jacob Jongky, Gavin Young and Joe Carter on the first team.

Saints players on the second team were David Broadbear and Boyden Chaon along with Olympia's Noah While.

Honorable mention selections included Central Catholic's Joshua Jongky, Austin Koch, Warren Tomczak and Jarrett Wieduwilt and Olympia's Payton Carroll, Jake Mitchell, Dylan Smith and Gannon Wille.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News