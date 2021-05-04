Olympia's Siebert, four Saints on all-Illini Prairie first team in boys soccer

Olympia High School senior Justin Siebert was a unanimous selection while Central Catholic put four players on the all-Illini Prairie Conference boys soccer first team, it was announced Tuesday.
Central Catholic sophomore Jaylen Bischoff was joined by freshman teammates Jacob Jongky, Gavin Young and Joe Carter on the first team.
Saints players on the second team were David Broadbear and Boyden Chaon along with Olympia's Noah While.
Honorable mention selections included Central Catholic's Joshua Jongky, Austin Koch, Warren Tomczak and Jarrett Wieduwilt and Olympia's Payton Carroll, Jake Mitchell, Dylan Smith and Gannon Wille.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.