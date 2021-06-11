 Skip to main content
U High shuts out Herscher, advances to Class 1A girls soccer super-sectional

University High School blanked Herscher, 4-0, in the Class 1A Girls Soccer Herscher Sectional championship match Friday.

The win advanced the Pioneers to Monday's 6 p.m. Bloomington Super-Sectional against Quincy Notre Dame at Fred Carlton Field. 

NCHS falls: O'Fallon earned a 3-0 victory over Normal Community in the Class 3A NCHS Sectional championship match.

The Iron ended the season with a 22-2-1 record.

