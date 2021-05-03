Watch now: Charlise Carr nets 2 goals as University High blanks Central Catholic in girls soccer

"We lost 11 seniors so we had to build up from that," she said. "We had new freshmen and didn't have a season last year (because of the pandemic). This is technically my first season."

Central Catholic coach Reza Ghasemi felt U High didn't give the Saints much of a chance.

"My idea is if you can control the midfield the game is yours. Kudos to U High. They totally controlled the midfield and they totally controlled the game," he said. "We had a few counter attacks, but didn't have much to offer as a team."

Ghasemi lauded the play of Hadley.

"As a freshman that never played goalie before (this season), she did well. She really stepped up," he said. "She's training and really working hard. If we didn't have her, the score would have been a lot more."

The loss will give the Saints a better idea where they need to improve going forward, according to Ghasemi.

"The team is really inexperienced. We have to do a better job of first touch and a better job of controlling the ball," he said. "That's our failure from all over. They beat us to the ball, controlled the ball and passed and finished well."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.