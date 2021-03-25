Watch now: Corner kicks help vault Normal West to 2-0 win over Normal Community in boys soccer

NORMAL — As a corner kick by Normal West High School's Drew Ruestman sailed through the drizzly air Thursday, Victor Fuentes could hardly believe his eyes.
"It was unbelievable how that cross came in straight towards me. It kind of chipped over one of my teammates," said Fuentes. "We practiced that formation when we get the corners. Luckily I was able to be the one who hit that in."
Fuentes' goal early in the second half broke a scoreless tie against Normal Community during the Unit 5 boys soccer rivalry match at NCHS. When Caden Frank later added a goal off another corner, the Wildcats were on their way to a 2-0 victory between the unbeaten squads.
"I wouldn't say it was our best soccer, but we played exactly how we planned it out," said West junior Jacob Davis.
The win improved the Wildcats to 6-0-1 and 3-0 in the Big 12 Conference. NCHS, which downed Peoria Notre Dame on Tuesday, fell to 4-1-2 and 2-1-1.
While it might have seemed about five years ago, it was only last season that NCHS beat the Wildcats, 2-0, in a regional match at Joliet. But this time, it was West that got the upper hand.
"We were playing our game and possessing the ball," said West junior Austin Turner. "It kind of slowed them down and took the edge off them. We were pretty solid in the back today."
NCHS' victory two days earlier at Peoria definitely got the Wildcats' attention.
"They had two goals against PND off corners and those are hard to defend," said West head coach Val Walker. "We went back and said we need learn to defend the corners. We worked on it and did such a good job we said we should run it. We never have that corner. It worked so well against PND we said we need this in our arsenal. That's the first time we've ever run that corner."
Austin Johnston took the corner that resulted in Frank's goal.
"Notre Dame is usually a good team," said Frank, a sophomore. "Since they were able to beat them, it made it better we could do that and show Notre Dame we're coming for them, too."
NCHS, which had a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal, controlled the action early and had a couple good chances that West sophomore goalie Owen Senn turned away. The Wildcats took control toward the end of the first half and carried that momentum right into the second half.
Senn is the placekicker on West's football team and was on the losing end of last Friday's 14-0 victory by NCHS.
"The whole game we knocked the ball around and possessed it very well," he said. "Our defense played very solid. Overall we had one of our best games this season."
Senn was among six sophomores who started for West against a senior-laden NCHS squad. The Ironmen alternated goalies like they have all season and used senior Spencer Fulton in the first half and senior Elijah Maze in the second half.
"We have a fun group of guys," said Walker. "With all the COVID stuff, we were on the field in November doing open fields. We had 33 guys show up at 5 o'clock in morning for open gyms and lifting. That's the kind of commitment we have."
NCHS coach Matt Chapman said he could "feel the tide" begin to turn late in the first half.
"They came out in the second half and wanted it more," said Chapman. "They kind of defended us in a way that made us play right into their hands. We kept losing the ball right to their feet over and over. That's a credit to their defense."
With no postseason, this will be the only meeting between the Wildcats and Ironmen in this abbreviated six-week season.
That made the victory all the sweeter to Fuentes.
"It means everything, especially for me as a senior," he said. "I'm leaving something for these guys next year."
