Watch now: Corner kicks help vault Normal West to 2-0 win over Normal Community in boys soccer

"The whole game we knocked the ball around and possessed it very well," he said. "Our defense played very solid. Overall we had one of our best games this season."

Senn was among six sophomores who started for West against a senior-laden NCHS squad. The Ironmen alternated goalies like they have all season and used senior Spencer Fulton in the first half and senior Elijah Maze in the second half.

"We have a fun group of guys," said Walker. "With all the COVID stuff, we were on the field in November doing open fields. We had 33 guys show up at 5 o'clock in morning for open gyms and lifting. That's the kind of commitment we have."

NCHS coach Matt Chapman said he could "feel the tide" begin to turn late in the first half.

"They came out in the second half and wanted it more," said Chapman. "They kind of defended us in a way that made us play right into their hands. We kept losing the ball right to their feet over and over. That's a credit to their defense."

With no postseason, this will be the only meeting between the Wildcats and Ironmen in this abbreviated six-week season.

That made the victory all the sweeter to Fuentes.