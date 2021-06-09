Watch now: Normal Community girls soccer dream season moves on with sectional semifinal win

NORMAL — Matt Chapman was reminiscing with his Normal Community High School girls soccer squad Tuesday that he didn't know when practice started on April 7 what lie ahead.

Neither did senior forward Ryann Anderson or junior defender Avery Parks.

"If I'm being honest, going into the season I didn't have high hopes," said Anderson.

"Honestly, I was really nervous coming into this," said Parks. "I didn't think we would get this far."

Anderson scored a pair of goals and the defense did the rest during Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Minooka in a Class 3A NCHS Sectional semifinal match.

NCHS improved to 22-1-1 and into Friday's 6 p.m. championship match against O'Fallon.

"The contributions we've gotten from a lot of younger players and lot of players who hadn't been with us before and and the leadership from our seniors, that's what makes this season special," said Chapman. "We don't want to be done yet. That's a terrific opportunity on Friday."

Anderson's first goal Tuesday was a thing of beauty.

She was 25 yards away with her back facing Minooka's goal and a couple defenders trying to take the ball away from her. Suddenly, she made a quick spin move and drilled the ball into the corner.

After that goal, Minooka goalie Daisy Kleinhoffer didn't stand much of a chance when Anderson got a penalty kick after Kylie Simonson was taken down in the box. Anderson converted to put NCHS ahead, 2-0, with 11:24 left in the first half.

The Iron's defense made sure that would stand. Sophomore goalie Maddie Johnson made four saves as Parks and seniors Avery Mize and Erin Noreiko didn't let the Indians get too close.

"Avery Parks was primarily trying to defend one of their leading goal scorers and did a terrific job. She was really, really good," said Chapman. "Erin Noreiko and Avery Mize were also fantastic in the back for us."

The loss avenged a defeat to Minooka in the 2019 regional. With last season canceled because of the pandemic, the Iron really didn't know what this season would bring.

"We talked a lot about the team last year didn't get a chance to do this and year before got knocked out by Minooka," said Parks. "We've been emphasizing a lot about how much this means to the team and the alumni of the past years."

Anderson knew the Iron would have to count on several underclassmen, including her freshman sister, Reese. NCHS started two sophomores and three freshmen Tuesday.

"The varsity team my freshman and sophomore year was fantastic," said Ryann Anderson. "I was super privileged to be part of a team with such seasoned and talented upperclassmen. Now I'm the person it's great to be able to set the example for the underclassmen. We've had some freshmen and sophomores step up and make huge plays that I never would have predicted."

NCHS won its last sectional title in 2009. This is the Iron's ninth chance since then to advance to the super-sectional, which will be Monday at Lockport.

"We're going to go in it hard," said Parks. "We're going to get the game film and get our strategy going probably by (Wednesday), for sure."

