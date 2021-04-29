Watch now: Normal Community scores early and often, blanks Bloomington in girls soccer

NORMAL — Reese Anderson said she is still adjusting to playing with older Normal Community High School teammates. That includes her sister, Ryann, who is a senior.
"I feel like as a freshman coming in and starting my first varsity game with much older kids, it's just different and takes time getting used to," said Reese Anderson.
As Bloomington found out, the younger Anderson is a quick learner.
Reese Anderson took a feed from her sister and scored the first goal for the Iron only 27 seconds into Thursday's Big 12 Conference girls soccer match against BHS. The Iron kept the pressure up the entire way and cruised to a 7-0 victory.
It was NCHS' sixth straight victory after an opening loss and improved the Iron to 2-0 in the Big 12.
"It was hard coming into this season because of the circumstances," said NCHS senior midfielder Hanah Crowder of COVID-19 and a smaller roster. "Now that we're clicking and got the chemistry going it's just been a lot better. We've been able to pass really well and the team is really exceling."
Reese Anderson said she's never scored that quickly in any match in her career. After hitting a shot off the crossbar, she converted again off a feed from fellow freshman Teagan Fahy for a 2-0 lead.
Crowder, Ryann Anderson and sophomore Addison Weyrauch added goals for a 5-0 halftime lead.
Senior Avery Mize and junior Avery Parks converted early in the second half to trigger a reduced clock.
BHS (3-1, 1-1), minus a couple injured starters, never got a shot on goal.
"Obviously our attacking is going well at the moment," said NCHS head coach Matt Chapman. "Bloomington had a couple kids out ... and it makes a huge difference in their lineup. We were able to take control of the game right off the bat with that quick goal, and we were able to possess the ball and keep the ball moving and kind of be in their end most of the game."
Although the Anderson sisters haven't played together before this season, Reese said they have a natural connection on the field.
"With the first touch I had and losing it, and my sister getting it, I feel we have that chemistry and know where each other are," said Reese Anderson. "I feel there's a sister bond."
The Iron are getting contributions from freshmen through seniors thus far this season. NCHS lost its first match to Naperville Central, 3-1, but has outscored its next five opponents by a 24-4 margin.
Sophomore Kylie Simpson had two assists. The Iron also used four goalies.
"We have a lot of new players and a lot of players who didn't come out this year, which was rough," said Crowder. "But it's been so great meeting new people and getting out on the field after not playing in over a year. It has been a great experience."
Each match has helped the Iron improve their chemistry, said Reese Anderson.
"I have adjusted more and am getting used to the runs I have to make," she said. "It's so much different than club and playing with my age group. It's so much quicker. I feel it's really helped me improve as a player."
Chapman believes NCHS has plenty more room to improve as it heads into May.
"We still have a lot of things we need to get better at, but I do think we're starting to put the pieces together," he said. "We're very fortunate to have some strong attackers and some solid defenders, too, who didn't have to do a ton today, but also they were able to see some of the offensive opportunities for them."
Chapman believes NCHS was fortunate to play BHS minus a couple of its top players and would "hate to see them later in the season."
BHS head coach Craig Lee said Reese Anderson's early goal was a shocker to his team. The Raiders also have several starters in their first year with the varsity after last season was wiped out by the pandemic.
"They're the best team we've seen, by far. They just played at a different speed than we've seen anybody play at," said Lee. "That's a learning opportunity for us. We took that as when we go back to practice now we're training to play teams who play at that speed. We have to try and up our level in practice to match teams who might play like that."
