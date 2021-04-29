Watch now: Normal Community scores early and often, blanks Bloomington in girls soccer

The Iron are getting contributions from freshmen through seniors thus far this season. NCHS lost its first match to Naperville Central, 3-1, but has outscored its next five opponents by a 24-4 margin.

Sophomore Kylie Simpson had two assists. The Iron also used four goalies.

"We have a lot of new players and a lot of players who didn't come out this year, which was rough," said Crowder. "But it's been so great meeting new people and getting out on the field after not playing in over a year. It has been a great experience."

Each match has helped the Iron improve their chemistry, said Reese Anderson.

"I have adjusted more and am getting used to the runs I have to make," she said. "It's so much different than club and playing with my age group. It's so much quicker. I feel it's really helped me improve as a player."

Chapman believes NCHS has plenty more room to improve as it heads into May.

"We still have a lot of things we need to get better at, but I do think we're starting to put the pieces together," he said. "We're very fortunate to have some strong attackers and some solid defenders, too, who didn't have to do a ton today, but also they were able to see some of the offensive opportunities for them."