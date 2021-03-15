Watch now: Normal West, U High battle to 1-all tie in boys soccer at Corn Crib

West nearly got that in the last minute off a free kick, but Rogers dove to his left to make the save.

Frank gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead after a corner kick by Spencer Vincent. However, West missed out on getting an all-important two-goal advantage.

"To be quite fair, we had some quality chances early and probably should have put them away and didn't," said West coach Val Walker. "We let them linger around."

West couldn't take advantage of having the stiff wind at its back in the second half, either. The Wildcats saw midfielder Archimed Sabu re-injure his hamstring just before McClure got a loose ball and was able to get it past Owen Senn to tie the match.

"We had a guy (Sabu) down in the middle of the field and thought the game would be stopped there," said Walker. "They continued and put the ball in the back of the net. It was an unfortunate situation. It is what it is. We're still undefeated. We'll take it. It's better than a loss."

Walker felt the Pioneers "out-efforted" the Wildcats, who were playing their fourth match in five days.

Davis agreed.