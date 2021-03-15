Watch now: Normal West, U High battle to 1-all tie in boys soccer at Corn Crib

NORMAL — The wind chill was in the mid-20s Monday afternoon at the Corn Crib. It was quite a departure from last week's mild weather to open the season.
Playing for 80 minutes in teeth-rattling conditions without anything being settled made it even more numbing for Normal West High School's boys soccer team.
West jumped on top of University High thanks to sophomore Caden Frank's goal at the 6:19 mark of the first half. But the Pioneers tied it on Mason McClure's goal early in the second half and used a big save by freshman goalkeeper Caleb Rogers in the final minute to preserve a 1-all tie.
"We definitely should have put that away," said West junior center back Jacob Davis. "We defended them really well. They didn't have many good chances, but we definitely missed our chances."
The tie left West with a 4-0-1 mark while U High moved to 1-1-1.
Rain, sleet and ice earlier in the day didn't leave the U High Soccer Field in playable condition. So the Pioneers and Wildcats headed to the artificial surface at the Corn Crib to renew their spirited rivalry in the season's second week.
"I felt like it was tale of two halves," said U High coach Jeremy Stanton. "I thought West had the better of the first half, and we had the better run of the play in second half. I thought it was a pretty even game back and forth. It could have went either way. All it would have taken is someone to finish one."
West nearly got that in the last minute off a free kick, but Rogers dove to his left to make the save.
Frank gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead after a corner kick by Spencer Vincent. However, West missed out on getting an all-important two-goal advantage.
"To be quite fair, we had some quality chances early and probably should have put them away and didn't," said West coach Val Walker. "We let them linger around."
West couldn't take advantage of having the stiff wind at its back in the second half, either. The Wildcats saw midfielder Archimed Sabu re-injure his hamstring just before McClure got a loose ball and was able to get it past Owen Senn to tie the match.
"We had a guy (Sabu) down in the middle of the field and thought the game would be stopped there," said Walker. "They continued and put the ball in the back of the net. It was an unfortunate situation. It is what it is. We're still undefeated. We'll take it. It's better than a loss."
Walker felt the Pioneers "out-efforted" the Wildcats, who were playing their fourth match in five days.
Davis agreed.
"We couldn't get it together. We're not used to the turf," said Davis. "It's not really good, but that's not an excuse. We've just got to be better. The ball moves a lot faster (on the turf), especially with the rain."
U High enjoyed a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. Senn made six saves and Rogers had two.
The Pioneers beat Jacksonville in their season opener, 4-0, last Tuesday before suffering a 2-1 loss to Metamora on Saturday.
"We've done a really good job defensively and we're starting to click a little bit offensively," said Stanton. "We've lost some really big scorers the last couple years. It's trying to find a rhythm offensively.
"That final third of the field we really haven't connected and created enough chances. A little more work needs to be done offensively, but I like where we're at now. We have a fairly young team and are trying to find our rhythm now."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson