Watch now: QND slips past U High in Class 1A girls soccer super-sectional defensive battle

BLOOMINGTON — Scoring a goal against Quincy Notre Dame isn't easy as University High School painfully found out Monday.

Yet the Pioneers almost made it just as tough for QND to tally during Monday's Class 1A Bloomington Girls Soccer Super-Sectional at Fred Carlton Field.

Sophomore Lia Quintero's goal from 18 yards out with 32:19 left in the first half proved to be the difference. QND posted its 15th shutout of the season in taking a 1-0 victory over U High.

"We knew it was going to be a hard game," said U High sophomore midfielder Lilly Miller. "We had watched some YouTube videos before and trying to see how they played. We knew it was going to be pretty close. But I think we played pretty well and held up with them."

So did U High coach Hayley Sefton as the Pioneers closed with a 14-7 record.

"I knew it was going to be an all-out battle. For however long I've been here, that's the closest we've ever been (to QND)," said Sefton, whose team lost to the Raiders, 4-2, in the 2017 Class 1A championship match.

"We were right there on several occasions. Our team is so young and it's so exciting. If we can (hang) with a powerhouse like that school, it's nice from my standpoint because I just see our program growing and we're getting there."

QND (18-1-1) advanced to the state finals for a Friday semifinal match against Timothy Christian at Hoffman Estates. The Raiders will be going for their sixth state title since 2010 under veteran coach Mark Longo.

"U High always has a good team. They're organized," said Longo. "If I had to critique them, I would say they don't have a finisher like we have in Lia. Lia makes a difference. She has a point in every game and a goal in every game but one or two. She's tremendous for us up there."

Quintero beat U High goalie Olivia Checchi, who finished with four saves. The Pioneers had three shots, with QND making one save.

The Raiders have allowed only eight goals all season.

"We still had some really good chances. That's all I'm asking for. I know we were doing all kinds of crazy things," said Sefton. "This group is so much fun. I hate losing, but the sad part is I don't get to be with them every day. This is one of the best chemistry groups, probably by far one of my best possession groups I've had here at U High. That's saying something. I've had some pretty good teams in the past. I can look to the future and get excited again."

These two teams could be seeing each other again in future postseasons.

U High didn't start any seniors. QND also is relatively young with five sophomores and three freshmen in its starting lineup.

"We don't have too many seniors leaving (five), so I'm really excited," said Miller. "I hope we go this far again and maybe even farther. We're just going to get better from here on out."

While sad to see the season end, Sefton can't wait for next spring.

"We played hard. It was 1-0 and could have went either way," she said. "We almost had one in the first 30 seconds and it could easily have been 1-1. It was a good game. We didn't quit and kept grinding the whole game."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

