Watch now: Ryann Anderson leads NCHS girls soccer team to sectional semifinal win

NORMAL — Ryann Anderson was 25 yards away with her back facing Minooka's goal and a couple defenders trying to take the ball away from her.

Just like the Normal Community senior wanted.

Anderson made a quick spin move and drilled the ball into the corner to give the Iron a 1-0 lead with 13 minutes elapsed in Tuesday's Class 3A NCHS Sectional semifinal match. Anderson scored on a penalty kick 15 minutes later and the Iron were on their way to a 2-0 victory and a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

"Those are the types of goals, I don't want to say are my specialty, but it kind of is," said Anderson. "I love playing with my back to the goal. Those goals are so unexpected for both the defense and goalkeeper. It's a muscle memory first instinct on the shot for me. I've been doing it all season. It comes naturally at this point."

The victory continued a dream season and improved NCHS' record to 22-1-1. The Iron faces O'Fallon at 6 p.m. Friday at NCHS for the sectional championship and spot in Monday's Lockport Super-Sectional.

NCHS head coach Matt Chapman wasn't surprised by Anderson's first goal.

"Asking how Ryann does stuff sometimes is a ridiculous question. She is such a finisher. She is a natural goal scorer and just finds ways," said Chapman. "She's double and triple teamed. It's really, really hard to take the ball off her feet. She has a command and presence. She's always calm and never gets flustered and kind of makes it happen."

When NCHS' Kylie Simonson was taken down in the box, it gave Anderson a penalty kick. Anderson calmly beat Minooka goalie Daisy Kleinhoffer for an important insurance goal.

"I felt before the game started there's no way this team is going to lose this match just because how how hard we've been working and everything we've accomplished this season," said Anderson. "We couldn't take anything for granted. They say 2-0 is the worst lead to have at halftime. We're confident in our ability and confident in our back line."

Minooka (9-3-1) didn't get many quality chances against NCHS goalie Maddie Johnson thanks to the back-line defense of junior Avery Parks and seniors Avery Mize and Erin Noreiko.

"Chapman had me on 22 (Kait Lavezzi) most of the time. When they pushed 19 (Ella Rucka) up he had me sit back more and then pick them up once they come into the attack," said Parks.

NCHS outshot Minooka, 5-4.

"I can't give enough credit to those three plus Maddie Johnson had to make some plays and she did," said Chapman.

