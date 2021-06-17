Area, Intercity to square off in BNGSA All-Star Softball Game

NORMAL — Intercity and Area senior players will don their high school uniforms for the final time during the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association All-Star Softball Game on Monday at Champion Fields.

Pregame ceremonies are at 6 p.m. with first pitch for the nine-inning game at 6:15.

The Intercity holds a 13-12-1 edge in the series. Normal Community's Steve Hassel will be the Intercity's head coach, while Doug Hageman of LeRoy serves as the Area's head coach.

Hassel will have five of his NCHS players on the Intercity roster in pitchers Allison Kern and Kiersten Manning; catcher Ella Fletcher; infielder Logan Morstatter; and outfielder Addi Boundy.

Representing Normal West are pitcher Rylee McGonigle, infielders Kacie Quick and Lindsay Rogers, and outfielders Ellie Freymann and Jessie Trower. Central Catholic players include catcher Izzy Kostelnick, infielders Addison Cervantes and Diane Tomczak, and outfielder Courtney Olson.

The rest of the Intercity roster includes pitcher Jen Kuhn and infielder Abby Knight from University High and Bloomington catcher Sydney Christiansen.

Three LeRoy players will play for their coach on the Area team — infielders Danielle Bogle and Lynsee Clow and outfielder Tiffany Bargmann.

Pitchers for the Area will be Hannah Martin of Eureka, Lauren Shively of Tri-Valley, Kennedy Smith of Olympia and Peyton Trost of Pontiac. Catchers include Savanah Clifton of Clinton, Whitney Leipold of Tri-Valley, Addison Masching of Pontiac and Bree Morrow of Olympia.

Other Area infielders are Olympia's Mariah Maris and Chloe Scroggins, Audrey Jenkins of Woodland and Ella Propersi of Tri-Valley.

GCMS' Lyndsey Heinz, Maggie Toepke of Heyworth and Prairie Central's Katie Winterland complete the Area outfield.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

