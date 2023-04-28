Dominating defense was the calling card of Effingham as it shut out Charleston 15-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 28.

In recent action on April 20, Charleston faced off against Westville and Effingham took on Champaign Central on April 14 at Champaign Central High School.

