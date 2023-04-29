Defense dominated as Oak Park OPRF pitched a 16-0 shutout of Chicago Amundsen for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 29.
Recently on April 15, Chicago Amundsen squared off with Wilmette Regina Dominican in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.