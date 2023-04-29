Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Blue Island Eisenhower did exactly that with an 18-3 win against Chicago Agricultural Science in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

Recently on April 25, Chicago Agricultural Science squared off with Chicago Curie in a softball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.