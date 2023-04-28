Burbank St. Laurence's river of runs eventually washed away Chicago Resurrection in an 8-1 cavalcade in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 28.
In recent action on April 17, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Winnetka New Trier and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago Mother Mcauley on April 20 at Chicago Mother Mcauley High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.