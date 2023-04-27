Chicago Kelly finally found a way to top Chicago Hubbard 14-12 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Brooks and Chicago Kelly took on Chicago Lindblom on April 18 at Chicago Kelly High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.