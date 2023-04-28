Chicago Speer played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Prosser during a 15-9 beating in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 21, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Jones and Chicago Speer took on Chicago Noble Street on April 22 at Chicago Noble Street College Prep.

