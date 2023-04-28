No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Chicago Taft as it controlled Chicago Lincoln Park's offense 10-0 in a sterling pitching showcase on April 28 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 24, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Taft took on Chicago G. Washington on April 24 at Chicago George Washington High School.
