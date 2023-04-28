Chicago Von Steuben showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Pritzker 16-6 in Illinois high school softball action on April 28.

In recent action on April 22, Chicago Pritzker faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Northside on April 19 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center.

