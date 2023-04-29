Chicago Whitney Young didn't tinker with Evanston, scoring a 13-1 result in the win column in Illinois high school softball on April 29.
Recently on April 25, Chicago Whitney Young squared off with Chicago Lincoln Park in a softball game.
