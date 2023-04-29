Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central nipped Rantoul 12-10 on April 29 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 24, Rantoul faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Spring Valley Hall on April 24 at Spring Valley Hall High School.
