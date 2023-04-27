Chicago Rickover Naval corralled Chicago Steinmetz's offense and never let go to fuel a 10-0 victory in Illinois high school softball on April 27.

In recent action on April 20, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago Juarez and Chicago Rickover Naval took on Chicago Roosevelt on April 20 at Chicago Roosevelt High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.