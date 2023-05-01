Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Heyworth's performance in a 15-1 destruction of El Paso-Gridley in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

