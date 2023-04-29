Saddled up and ready to go, Highland spurred past Normal 7-4 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 25, Normal faced off against Mahomet-Seymour.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.