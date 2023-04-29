Kankakee Trinity's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Champaign Academy 19-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 18, Champaign Academy faced off against Wilmette Regina Dominican and Kankakee Trinity took on Broadlands Heritage on April 18 at Broadlands Heritage High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.