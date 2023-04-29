Lexington edged Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 6-5 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on April 29 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Southeast and Lexington took on Fairbury Prairie Central on April 25 at Lexington High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.